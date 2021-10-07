PSG.LGD vs Quincy Crew Dota 2 The International 10: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The much-anticipated Dota 2 TI 10 starts today. The groupings had only been announced the day before, and PSG.LGD vs Quincy Crew are among the spiciest Dota 2 matchups in Group B so far.

Although PSG.LGD are the clear heavyweights by a large margin, the midlane match-up is a clash between the top midlaners of their respective regions, Quinn and NothingToSay. The game begins at 2:30 am IST (GMT +5:30).

Everything Dota 2 fans need to know ahead of PSG.LGD vs Quincy Crew in TI 10

PSG | LGD @PSGLGD_

Oct 7th

11AM CEST / 5PM CST

PSG.LGD vs QC3PM CEST / 9PM CST

PSG.LGD vs TSPIRITTo the vanguard.

#PSGLGD #TI10 Group Stage Day 1Oct 7th11AM CEST / 5PM CSTPSG.LGD vs QC3PM CEST / 9PM CSTPSG.LGD vs TSPIRITTo the vanguard. ⏰#TI10 Group Stage Day 1

Oct 7th

11AM CEST / 5PM CST

PSG.LGD vs QC3PM CEST / 9PM CST

PSG.LGD vs TSPIRITTo the vanguard.

#PSGLGD https://t.co/QLPTRg984C

PSG.LGD vs Quincy Crew Dota 2 TI 10 predictions

Quincy Crew have crystalized themselves among the finest of the Dota 2 scene in NA. The most recent feathers in their cap include the top place in the DPC North America Upper Division 2021 S2, where they beat TI contender Evil Geniuses.

That being said, Quincy Crew's lack of experience outside of the regional scene will be a big factor, especially when they are going up against the top Chinese team PSG.LGD. The community perception of Chinese Dota 2 being superior has often been proven true.

In any case, PSG.LGD are the clear favorites going into their first best-of-three against Quincy Crew in the new 7.30 patch.

Head-to-head PSG.LGD vs Quincy Crew

The two have faced off only once before. Quincy Crew have played only one series of Dota 2 against PSG.LGD in the Singapore Major 2021 group stage. Both teams had the same roster as they do now, and PSG.LGD beat Quincy Crew in a clean 2-0.

When and where to watch PSG.LGD vs Quincy Crew

The International @dota2ti Welcome to The International 2021 Dota 2 Championships from Bucharest! We wish all contenders the best of luck as the first day of Group Stage begins. #TI10 Welcome to The International 2021 Dota 2 Championships from Bucharest! We wish all contenders the best of luck as the first day of Group Stage begins. #TI10 https://t.co/46mOAREmU6

Dota 2 players can catch it live in the in-game client's 'Watch' section. It can also be found on Twitch and on the official Dota 2 website.

Recent results of PSG.LGD and Quincy Crew

PSG.LGD have been at peak form more or less throughout the year. Their biggest achievement in DPC 2021 so far was winning the WePlay AniMajor. They also won the OGA Dota Pit China 2021 and managed to make it all the way to the finals of ESL One Fall 2021 without their key midlaner, Cheng Jin "NothingToSay" Xiang.

Quincy Crew, on the other hand, are not as high-profile in terms of achievements. Their last big draw was winning their regional DPC league in season 2 this year. They are the only North American team other than EG to get direct admission to TI 10 without qualifiers.

Dota 2 rosters of PSG.LGD and Quincy Crew

PSG.LGD

Wang "Ame" Chunyu

Cheng Jin "NothingToSay" Xiang

Zhang "Faith_bian" Ruida

Zhao "XinQ" Zixing

Zhang "y'" Yiping

Also Read

Quincy Crew

Yawar "YawaR" Hassan

Quinn "Quinn" Callahan

Rodrigo "Lelis" Santos

Arif "MSS" Anwar

Avery "SVG" Silverman

Edited by Siddharth Satish