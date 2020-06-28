Psi-blade in Fortnite: All you need to know about the Halo Energy sword lookalike

The energy sword is one of the most iconic weapons of the acclaimed Halo series.

In this article, we will give you all the relevant information related to its Fornite lookalike, the Psi-blade.

Credit: Screenrant.com

The energy sword is one of the most iconic weapons of the popular Halo series. They are fiery red or blue weapons that are perennially on fire. This makes them one of the best close-quarter weapons that you can carry in the game.

The Halo energy sword in Fortnite

Credit: reddit.com

Comparison of the Energy sword and Psi-blade

In Chapter 2 Season 2 of Fortnite, the Psi-blade was released as a harvesting tool in Marvel’s X-Force gear bundle. It is quite similar in shape and design to Halo’s energy sword, and has fiery pink flames always coming out of it.

credit: progameguides.com

There are two specific ways to obtain the Psi-blade. Visually, it is one the wackiest looking harvesting tools available in the market. Long-time Halo gamers who also play Fortnite might be tempted into buying it if only for the references attached!

The Psi-blade can be bought for 1200 V-bucks any time from the store. This will give you permanent access to the pink fiery sword, but as the blade is actually a part of the gear bundle, there is another way of obtaining it.

credit: progameguides.com

The X-Force gear bundle is available in the store for only 1500 V-bucks, which is bit of a bargain. Marvel’s X-Force bundle has the pink glider called Psi-rider, the harvesting tools Psi-blade and the dagger, and the dual harvesting tool Unstoppable Force!

This is an attractive offer, as for an extra cost of 300 V-bucks you can obtain all the other X-Force themed items, in addition to the Psi-blade.

Further, the Psi-blade was created by Psylocke from harnessed raw Psi-energy. Psylocke is one of the many characters featured in the X-Force character set which includes popular Marvel characters such as The Cable and The Domino.

credit: fortniteguide.com

THe Psi blade regularly returns to store, and was last seen on the 12th of June! It has a unique sound that it makes when you use it. Unlike other tools in the same category, the Psi-blade makes long drawn metal noises that vary with respect to the different types of items you harvest.

The Psi-blade gives off deep metal sounds when you attack another person with it.