The PSN Summer Sale has kicked off on 22nd of July, with discounts of up to 60% on the best PS4 titles in the Store. Sony PS4 has been an extremely successful console, and there plenty of great first-party exclusives as well as several other Triple-A games available in the Store.

The Summer Sale prices will last till the 6th of August, so be sure to grab your favourite games for the PS4. Here, we look at some of the best PS4 titles currently available on the PlayStation Store at low prices.

Five best PS4 Games available at 60% discount or more

5) Days Gone

Days Gone was one of PS4's most anticipated exclusives, and while it didn't reach the level of success of other Sony exclusives like God of War and Uncharted, it is still a quality game.

Days Gone is a third-person open-world action/adventure game set in a zombie-ridden United States. The game is endlessly entertaining, with several hours worth of content.

While it doesn't necessarily have the polish of the usual Sony exclusives, it is still one of the best games available for PS4.

Price (71% Off) : ₹1,159

4) Control

Control is the next offering from Max Payne developers Remedy Entertainment. The studio has been consistently putting out great titles (save for Quantum Break) and has always innovated in the genre in terms of storytelling and gameplay mechanics.

They introduced the now-iconic bullet time mechanic in Max Payne, and Control is a physics-bending mind melt of a game. Control doesn't let go from the moment it grips you with its story, and is one of the best games for the PS4 currently.

Price (65% Off): ₹1,224

3) Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition

Soon to be available for PC, Horizon Zero Dawn was one of Sony's most critically acclaimed and commercially successful exclusives. Guerrilla's Horizon Zero Dawn is one of the most ambitious open-world games.

The game takes players on one heck of a journey, filled with mechanical dinosaurs and wonderful secrets along the way. It is one of the best open-world games with an excellent combat system and a focus on exploration.

2) Red Dead Redemption 2

Rockstar's magnum opus, Red Dead Redemption 2, is a masterclass in storytelling and characters. The heart of the game is the beautiful characters it builds, and the game's best moments come from the interactions with its many compelling characters.

Perhaps one of the best stories Rockstar Games have ever told, Red Dead Redemption 2 is a game that will stay with you long after you put down your controller.

It is one of the best games for the PS4 currently, and one of the best games of this generation.

Price (58%): ₹1,679

1) The Last of Us

One of the most critically acclaimed games of this console generation, as well as the previous one, The Last of Us is quite possibly one of the greatest games ever made.

The game pushes the boundaries of storytelling in gaming, and delivers one of the most compelling games on the PS3, and then the PS4. The Last of Us is an absolute must-have for PS4 owners.

Price (50% Off): ₹749