PUBG 1.0 New Update and "FIX PUBG" Campaign

The New update for PUBG 1.0 has just gone live today and along with it they have announced the "FIX PUBG" campaign suggesting that the Developers have finally heard our cry. Being a gamer who has been playing PUBG since the next day the game launched in steam as early access, this is indeed a big news that many players of pubg, like myself, have been waiting for.

The New update is huge and has many Fixes and optimisation. The new Update for PUBG 1.0 sees the addition of Dynamic Weather system being implemented into the game. This feature can easily add more flavour into the battle royale as it gives the player more options to adapt and use the weather changes to make plays to their own advantage. The new update also has many bug fixes and optimisation factors. Bullet penetration to hand/arm, Improvements to dropping Items in stacks with the addition of a new slider system along with Alt + LEFT/RIGHT mouse button, Improved Colorblind settings, Option to set maximum FPS , Dead Team-mates now can place Markers in game are some of the major fixes and additions in this patch. We can also see some changes in the landscape of both Erangel and Miramar like addition of small clusters of buildings in Erangel and some more Dirt roads and Lowered High slope sections of Miramar for Vehicle Effectiveness. There have also been many fixes to optimise the game much more, considering the factor that the game was not even optimised well to be played on a powerful PC when it left the Early Access earlier this year.

That Takes us to the new big news in the PUBG Community, The "FIX PUBG" Campaign, which is definitely one of the smartest and noticeable decisions from the devs, and frankly, something the whole PUBG Player base has been asking for, for a long time. Fix PUBG campaign is an initiative to fix the issues identified and this list has more than 100+ Bugs and Quality of life issues with the game. This is what the PUBG Corp. stated about their newest initiative - "For the duration of the campaign, we’ll be entirely focused on addressing problems with the game, including bugs, long-needed quality-of-life improvements and fundamental performance improvements. Throughout this campaign we’ll share specifics about what we’re working on and the expected time it’ll take to address the issues. Then we’ll deliver on our promises.". The New Update sorts about 37 bugs and issues from this list and has been fixed as of the update today.

Image Credits : PUBG Twitter

With a player base of more than 1.2 million concurrent player on steam as of today, which is as twice as much of DOTA , and with all the other major competitors like "FORTNITE" from Epic games and "CALL OF DUTY-BLACK OPS 4" ( which is scheduled to come out on beta later this week) making constant efforts to keep their game on top of Battle-Royale Genre and Dethrone PUBG from the top, This "FIX PUBG" campaign maybe , just maybe , the start of an actual evolution of the Game from a Buggy , unpleasant state to a more playable and be able to enjoy the game like how it was meant to be. This whole thing is long overdue, But this is INDEED an exciting news and lets hope, this time, They can DELIVER AS THEY PROMISED.