Ranking PUBG games based on release date (PC, Mobile, Console)

PUBG emerged as one of the most dominant brands in gaming and simply wiped the floor with the competition during the year of its release. No other game was able to generate the hype and numbers that it was making.

It made a lot of noise on the internet and became one of the most popular games among streamers. It dominated sales charts, and no conversation around video games would be without a mention of PUBG in some form.

It introduced the gaming community to the new genre that would continue to dominate for years to come, the battle royale genre. It soon became the most popular genre of games, and PUBG's influence can be traced in many of the most-played games of today.

PUBG and its different versions are available across many platforms and include elements that are unique to the particular version of the game.

Here, we take a look at all the versions of the game that are available across different platforms in order of their release dates.

PUBG: All versions of the game according to the release dates

1) PlayerUnknown's Battle Ground (PUBG)- PC, Early Access

Release date- March 23, 2017

(image credits: Gamespot)

2) PUBG- Xbox One, Game Preview (Early Access)

Advertisement

Release Date- December 12, 2017

(image credits: the sun)

3) PUBG- PC

Release Date- December 20, 2017

PUBG on Steam

4) PUBG Mobile- Android/iOS

Release Date- February 9, 2018

(image credits: PUBG Mobile)

5) PUBG- Xbox One

Release Date- September 4, 2018

(image credits: the verge)

6) PUBG- PS4

Release date- December 7, 2018

(Image credits: Indian express)

7) Games for Peace (Chinese version)- Mobile

Release Date- July 5, 2019

(image credits: Iblogwiki)

8) PUBG Mobile Lite

Release Date- July, 2019

(image credits: Times of India)

9) PUBG Lite- PC

Release Date: January, 2019 (Thailand) and October, 2019 (Europe)

(image credits: Firstpost)

10) PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds- Pioneer Edition: Google Stadia

Release Date: April 28, 2020