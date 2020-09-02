5 best games like PUBG Mobile to play after the ban

News of PUBG Mobile being banned in India has already caught fire on the internet, and it is an understatement that fans of the battle royale game are disappointed. The title, createdby Tencent games, had shot to instant fame in the mobile gaming industry and had 33 million regulars users in India.

Following its ban due to India’s ongoing tussle with China, PUBG Mobile players have been left without their favourite game.

While we might not be able to play PUBG Mobile anymore, there are several BR games that have been launched in the interim. So, if you’re already looking for similar games, here are a few options that you can consider.

Five best games like PUBG Mobile after the ban

1) Garena Free Fire

Garena Free Fire (Image credits: VentureBeat)

A game that was perhaps even more popular than PUBG Mobile in the smartphone gaming industry, Garena Free Fire is bound to be its spiritual successor after the ban. The game has over 61 million downloads so far, and executes the BR gameplay rather well.

Free Fire has short matches that last around 10 minutes, with only 50 players propelled onto a map where they fight to the death. With regular updates and great content, Free Fire is currently the king of BR games on mobiles.

2) Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile (Image credits: SlashGear)

Another great replacement for PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty Mobile is a game that took the battle royale gameplay and did absolute justice to it. Players are sent to an island, much like PUBG Mobile, with a shrinking area, until only one survivor emerges victorious.

COD Mobile, however, also has several other kinds of game modes including Deathmatches, Frontline, Domination, Hardpoint, and Search and Destroy.

3) Hopeless Land: Fight for Survival

Hopeless Land (Image credits: MEmu)

Hopeless Land is a PUBG Mobile clone that manages to provide a decent battle royale experience. 121 players parachute to an island where they will fight a battle of survival. The game also allows for air to land battles, by letting players ride in helicopters and shoot enemies. The title has a simple shooting mechanism, with a smooth interface and easy to master controls.

4) Pixel’s Unknown Battle Ground

Pixel's Unknown Battle Ground (Image credits: Viral Cone, Youtube)

Pixel’s Unknown Battleground is basically a mix between Minecraft and PUBG Mobile. A game that takes the brutality of a battle royale gameplay and merges it with the pixelated and upbeat graphics of Minecraft, Pixel’s Unknown Battle Ground is a good game to play since PUBG Mobile is not an option anymore.

The title follows the same pattern of players fighting on a shrinking map until only one survivor emerges victorious.

5) Survival Battleground Free Fire: Battle Royale

Survival Battleground (APKPure.com)

Survival Battleground has taken a lot of its gameplay from both PUBG Mobile and Free Fire. The game allows players to jump down on to a shrinking world where they will have to fight for survival, and stay alive long enough to be the last man standing. It is definitely a good replacement for PUBG Mobile players, since it offers a decent interface that is quick to master and a good arsenal of weapons.