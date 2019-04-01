PUBG Ban in India: PUBG Mobile Ban Lifted in Ahmedabad

Image courtesy: India Today website

The famous battle royale game PUBG Mobile was banned on 14 March 2019. Some people were also arrested for playing the game in various parts of the nation like Ahmedabad and Rajkot. Few people and education institutions believe that playing Playerunknown's Battlegrounds(PUBG) affects the mental health of children and so the ban was put to limit people from playing the game. Ban was put on primary schools and the game was blamed for low academic performance of students.

The ban was taken offensively by many people who played the game and things heated up on social media where people were completely against the ban on the game. The ban was discontinued and the police commissioner of Ahmedabad, A K Singh had the following opinion to share "..as the exam session is over and the direct trigger to initiating the action is not valid any more, we will not renew the proclamation. We have also taken public reaction into account". However, he also added “we are still concerned about the matter, as we are coming across extreme use of the game. We have decided to take more aggressive affirmative action. Maybe we will initiate a discussion and helpline services to provoke various resources in the civil society".

Game developer, PUBG Corporation has also taken steps to ensure that the game is perceived as an unhealthy form of entertainment in the country. Developer have put a digital lock for user under the age of 13. The digital lock restricts the children from playing the game unless they ask their parents or guardians to open it.

PUBG has become the most downloaded mobile game and has over 30 million daily active players playing the game. Developers recently rolled out an update, celebrating the first anniversary of the game with a brand new theme for the users and many more exciting stuff in-game.

