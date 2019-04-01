×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

PUBG Ban in India: PUBG Mobile Ban Lifted in Ahmedabad

Anuj Gupta
CONTRIBUTOR
News
6   //    01 Apr 2019, 15:18 IST

Image courtesy: India Today website
Image courtesy: India Today website

The famous battle royale game PUBG Mobile was banned on 14 March 2019. Some people were also arrested for playing the game in various parts of the nation like Ahmedabad and Rajkot. Few people and education institutions believe that playing Playerunknown's Battlegrounds(PUBG) affects the mental health of children and so the ban was put to limit people from playing the game. Ban was put on primary schools and the game was blamed for low academic performance of students.

The ban was taken offensively by many people who played the game and things heated up on social media where people were completely against the ban on the game. The ban was discontinued and the police commissioner of Ahmedabad, A K Singh had the following opinion to share "..as the exam session is over and the direct trigger to initiating the action is not valid any more, we will not renew the proclamation. We have also taken public reaction into account". However, he also added “we are still concerned about the matter, as we are coming across extreme use of the game. We have decided to take more aggressive affirmative action. Maybe we will initiate a discussion and helpline services to provoke various resources in the civil society".

Game developer, PUBG Corporation has also taken steps to ensure that the game is perceived as an unhealthy form of entertainment in the country. Developer have put a digital lock for user under the age of 13. The digital lock restricts the children from playing the game unless they ask their parents or guardians to open it.

PUBG has become the most downloaded mobile game and has over 30 million daily active players playing the game. Developers recently rolled out an update, celebrating the first anniversary of the game with a brand new theme for the users and many more exciting stuff in-game.

For the latest Video Game News, follow Sportskeeda.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Mobile
Anuj Gupta
CONTRIBUTOR
I am a sports enthusiast, football fan and a keen gamer. "The only time success comes before work is in the dictionary" - Harvey Specter
PUBG Mobile Ban: Developer issues statement on PUBG Mobile Ban In India 
RELATED STORY
PUBG Ban In India: Gujarat Government could ban PUBG Mobile in the entire state
RELATED STORY
PUBG Ban in India: Is the Mobile Game just a Scapegoat?
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Ban In India: Opinion on Why Media is Targeting the Battle Royale Game
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile India Ban: National Commission for Protection of Child Rights seeks action report
RELATED STORY
PUBG Ban in India: PUBG Mobile Gets In-Game Health Warnings; A Step towards Unbanning of the Game
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Battle Royale on verge of being banned In India, 2 men killed by passing train while playing PUBG 
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile ban: Everything you need to know
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Opinion: Is banning PUBG Mobile in India a solution to the accidents or is it just a biased decision
RELATED STORY
Is PUBG Mobile spoiling the future of Youths in India? Ban requested by Jammu & Kashmir Student Body
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us