PUBG Ban In India: PUBG Mobile India Will Not Get a 6 hours playtime restriction

PUBG Mobile India: New Screenshot showcasing the play time restriction message.

PlayerUnknown's Battleground Mobile is not going to get a playtime restriction for Indian players. Earlier we saw there was a screenshot of the game screen mentioning the health warning and some play time restrictions. Though in a recent tweet by PUBG Mobile India official twitter handle we learned that it was not an officially introduced restriction( at the time being). The tweet quoted-

We're aware of the "Healthy Gaming System" issue that many of you are currently facing and we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this has caused to you! Our development team is working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

The above tweet by PUBG Mobile India official clearly shows that the playtime restrictions that some of the players got were not intentional. The developers further assured in their tweet that the issue was noticed by them and they are working on a way to resolve it.

Original Tweet-

PUBG Mobile India: Screenshot showcasing the earlier case of playtime limit.

Now as you can see there are two screenshots of PUBG Mobile regarding the Health Reminder warning. Meanwhile, the developer's tweet might be referring to the above issue and they might have fixed it and gave a 6-hour playtime restriction. This might be the solution that PUBG Mobile India was looking in order to stop the addiction and accidents caused due to it. We should keep a note that in the statement released by PUBG Mobile India in response to the recent bans in some of the cities, they mentioned that they will look for a more reasonable solution. This might be the solution to it, there are two scenarios that arise-

PUBG Mobile will not get any playtime restrictions.

PUBG Mobile will get a 6 hr playtime restriction.

Dear Players



Basis feedback from the community, we have now changed the Birthday Crate. The Healthy Gameplay System error has also been fixed, and you should be able to play uninterrupted. Lastly, payment systems are back up and running.We deeply apologize for the inconvenience! — PUBG MOBILE INDIA (@PUBGMobile_IN) March 23, 2019

A follow-up tweet showed that the error was fixed. We should wait for more details regarding the playtime restriction from the developer's end. Like the time when the screenshot was taken is not clear. Stick to Sportskeeda for more videogame news, while follow me on sportskeeda to stay updated on the topic.

