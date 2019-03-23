×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

PUBG Ban In India: PUBG Mobile India Will Not Get a 6 hours playtime restriction

Hrithik Raj
ANALYST
News
119   //    23 Mar 2019, 17:50 IST

PUBG Mobile India: New Screenshot showcasing the play time restriction message.
PUBG Mobile India: New Screenshot showcasing the play time restriction message.

PlayerUnknown's Battleground Mobile is not going to get a playtime restriction for Indian players. Earlier we saw there was a screenshot of the game screen mentioning the health warning and some play time restrictions. Though in a recent tweet by PUBG Mobile India official twitter handle we learned that it was not an officially introduced restriction( at the time being). The tweet quoted-

We're aware of the "Healthy Gaming System" issue that many of you are currently facing and we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this has caused to you! Our development team is working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

The above tweet by PUBG Mobile India official clearly shows that the playtime restrictions that some of the players got were not intentional. The developers further assured in their tweet that the issue was noticed by them and they are working on a way to resolve it.

Original Tweet-

PUBG Mobile India: Screenshot showcasing the earlier case of playtime limit.
PUBG Mobile India: Screenshot showcasing the earlier case of playtime limit.

Now as you can see there are two screenshots of PUBG Mobile regarding the Health Reminder warning. Meanwhile, the developer's tweet might be referring to the above issue and they might have fixed it and gave a 6-hour playtime restriction. This might be the solution that PUBG Mobile India was looking in order to stop the addiction and accidents caused due to it. We should keep a note that in the statement released by PUBG Mobile India in response to the recent bans in some of the cities, they mentioned that they will look for a more reasonable solution. This might be the solution to it, there are two scenarios that arise-

  • PUBG Mobile will not get any playtime restrictions.
  • PUBG Mobile will get a 6 hr playtime restriction.

A follow-up tweet showed that the error was fixed. We should wait for more details regarding the playtime restriction from the developer's end. Like the time when the screenshot was taken is not clear. Stick to Sportskeeda for more videogame news, while follow me on sportskeeda to stay updated on the topic.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Update PUBG Mobile
Hrithik Raj
ANALYST
Hey there its Hritwik Raj , CEO and Founder of Otaku Sama - theAnimeBlog , A computer science student , an otaku by heart.
PUBG Playtime restrictions - Only play for 6 hours per day
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Ban: Developer issues statement on PUBG Mobile Ban In India 
RELATED STORY
PUBG Ban in India: Is the Mobile Game just a Scapegoat?
RELATED STORY
PUBG Ban in India: PUBG Mobile Gets In-Game Health Warnings; A Step towards Unbanning of the Game
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile India Ban: National Commission for Protection of Child Rights seeks action report
RELATED STORY
PUBG Season 6: PUBG Mobile Season 6 Releases on March 21; Everything you need to Know
RELATED STORY
PUBG Ban In India: Gujarat Government could ban PUBG Mobile in the entire state
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile India Bonus Challenge Guide: How to get free UC packs and Rare items in PUBG Mobile
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Opinion: Is banning PUBG Mobile in India a solution to the accidents or is it just a biased decision
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Battle Royale on verge of being banned In India, 2 men killed by passing train while playing PUBG 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us