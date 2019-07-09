PUBG BAN: Jordan bans PUBG over 'negative effects' and the game is not at fault

PUBG is a controversial game, there is no debate on that one. Since the very beginning, the game is facing issues from authorities all over the world and recently Jordan banned the game over "negative effects". On Saturday they decided to ban the game over negative effects on the citizen of the kingdom. They have also requested everyone to not play the game.

According to The Jordan Times,

"Since Thursday, the popular online multiplayer battle royale PlayerUnknown's BattleGround (PUBG) has been down in Jordan after the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) blocked the game, citing its 'negative social effects'.

But PUBG is not like any other mobile game. There are basically 2 reasons behind PUBGs negative impact and they are connected to each other. First and the main reason is its popularity. Games like PUBG have existed on PC for a long time. The moment it came out on mobile it was accessible to everyone. How is that a bad thing? On PC or consoles, these games are played by hardcore gamers. We all can agree that multiplayer games are highly competitive and there is no place for casual fun. You can't show me a single match of DOTA where people are not stressing. Now, the gamers are used to this pressure but imagine a casual player joining that bracket. From the online abuse to the stress of the game, everything will make a person crazy if they are not prepared for it.

A casual player can never survive in the competitive community with a casual mindset. You either learn to deal with it or you quit. Be it the online abuse from your team or be it the pressure of the game, you'll have to accept it as a part of the gaming culture and move on.

If we look at most competitive games, CS: GO, DOTA2, LOL, all of them have a very tough learning curve and they are limited to PC. The fact that these games are hard to even understand, keeps casual gamers away. Now PUBG is a game that brings us the same competitiveness if not more but at the same time it is available to everyone and there's not much to learn about running and shooting. I'm not talking about mastering the game, I am talking about learning the basics and that is really easy with PUBG.

So first we have a "Hunger Games" themed battle royale available on mobile. And at the same time, it's easy to learn and play. No wonder this game is gaining players rapidly.

This is where the problem begins, you start playing a game because it is easy to learn and you can carry it in your pocket. But you have no idea about how online gaming community works, you have no idea how addictive multiplayer games can become. You also have no idea about all the abuses and pressure you're going to deal with. And there's the fault, not being aware. Awareness is the key.

The game itself is not doing anything to anyone. It's us who decided to take a dive into a world we don't know about. Play the game you love but learn to stop, learn to take a break, learn to enjoy the game. Because that's the whole point of gaming, having fun.