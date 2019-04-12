PUBG Ban: PUBG Mobile Banned in Nepal

Image courtesy: Cnichannel website

The world’s top Battle Royale mobile game, Playerunknown's Battlegrounds has been banned in Nepal. The restriction has been put into place today after the Metropolitan Crime Division had filed a Public Interest Litigation at the Kathmandu District Court on Wednesday 10 April, 2019 in hope for getting permission to ban the popular game. The Nepal Telecommunication Authorities communicated all ISPs and mobile service providers to block access to PUBG.

Senior Superintendent of Police Dhiraj Pratap Singh who is also the chief of the Metropolitan Crime Division said

“We received a number of complaints from parents, schools and school associations regarding the effect of the game on children,” he added “We also held discussions with psychiatrists before requesting the Kathmandu District Court for permission to ban the game.”

According to Kathmandu Post, the letter which was sent by Crime Division to the authority read, “PUBG mobile should be banned at the earliest in order to reduce its negative impact on the people playing it.” the letter also contained “Many other countries have also banned the game citing increasing aggressiveness in students. The game should be banned by Nepal as well in order to mitigate its effect on the mental health of the people of our country,”

According to the Nepal police anyone found playing the game after the ban will be arrested. Even the internet or mobile service providers will face consequences for breaking the law if they don't follow court’s strict orders.

The district court was very prompt in giving permission to ban the famous and addictive game. However, it is a controversial topic when it comes to games causing aggression in youth. Some are very sure that the violent activities players carry out in the game cause the aggression, on the other hand, there are people totally against this fact.

The hammer of a ban is looming on India, where it has been a serious topic of discussion. The ban in Gujarat was carried on for sometime in March, 2019 but was terminated shortly after mass social upheaval against it.

