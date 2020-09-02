PUBG Ban: Twitter goes crazy as PUBG Mobile gets banned in India

In the latest development, the Government of India (GOI) has decided to ban PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile Lite, Rules of Survival, and 115 other mobile applications.
The announcement was made by the Ministry of Electronics and Information on the 2nd of September. According to the official Press Release, the mobile applications were "Prejudicial to Sovereignty and Integrity of India, Defence of India, Security of State and Public Order".
PUBG Mobile fans across the country have been left stunned by the move. Speculations on the internet point towards the rising tensions between India and China on the national border as the reason for the ban, but there's nothing substantial on the matter right now.
The popular battle royale, PUBG Mobile, developed by Tencent Games, was quick to rise to success on the mobile platform. The decision came in at about 5:30 pm, and ma set the whole of gaming community abuzz.
Among all the mobile applications that have been banned, most of them have a link with Tencent Games, which is one of the biggest Chinese conglomerates.
Twitterati react to PUBG Mobile's ban in India
PUBG Mobile enthusiasts took the matter to Twitter to express their frustration, and how the move came as a bolt from the blue. Several players expressed how the game became the perfect medium for entertainment during the countrywide lockdown.
While a section of the mobile gaming community was disappointed with the unprecedented move by the Government of India, some of the people seemed exultant.
Some players felt that the ban of PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite in India would further open avenues for other battle royales like Free Fire and Call of Duty Mobile:
Popular PUBG Mobile professional, TSM-Ent Ghatak, also reacted to the situation and expressed his disappointment regarding the ban on Twitter.
One of the most celebrated players from India, SouL Mortal, also posted the following on Twitter:
Further, Indian comedian Harsh Beniwal took a jibe at how the move will affect a lot of professional players:
The ban of PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite has resulted in a lot of people discussing the possible reasons behind the ban. PUBG Mobile had recently posted a tweet that hinted at a new update which was going to be rolled out soon.
The decision by the Government of India might prove to be a major setback for the developers of PUBG Mobile, who were all set to bolster the game's stronghold in India.
While regular PUBG Mobile players are just beginning to react to the situation on Twitter, some of the non-playing people only seek entertainment out of it.
This is almost the third time in two months that the Government of India has decided to ban mobile applications that have direct links to Chinese developers and conglomerates. It will be worth seeing how the situation unfolds further.Published 02 Sep 2020, 18:50 IST