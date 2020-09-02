PUBG Ban: Twitter goes crazy as PUBG Mobile gets banned in India

In the latest development, the Government of India (GOI) has decided to ban PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile Lite, Rules of Survival, and 115 other mobile applications.

The announcement was made by the Ministry of Electronics and Information on the 2nd of September. According to the official Press Release, the mobile applications were "Prejudicial to Sovereignty and Integrity of India, Defence of India, Security of State and Public Order".

PUBG Mobile fans across the country have been left stunned by the move. Speculations on the internet point towards the rising tensions between India and China on the national border as the reason for the ban, but there's nothing substantial on the matter right now.

The popular battle royale, PUBG Mobile, developed by Tencent Games, was quick to rise to success on the mobile platform. The decision came in at about 5:30 pm, and ma set the whole of gaming community abuzz.

Government blocks 118 mobile apps which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, Defence of India, Security of State and Public Order: Govt of India



PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik, PUBG MOBILE LITE, WeChat Work & WeChat reading are among the banned mobile apps. pic.twitter.com/VWrg3WUnO8 — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2020

Among all the mobile applications that have been banned, most of them have a link with Tencent Games, which is one of the biggest Chinese conglomerates.

Twitterati react to PUBG Mobile's ban in India

PUBG Mobile enthusiasts took the matter to Twitter to express their frustration, and how the move came as a bolt from the blue. Several players expressed how the game became the perfect medium for entertainment during the countrywide lockdown.

While a section of the mobile gaming community was disappointed with the unprecedented move by the Government of India, some of the people seemed exultant.

Good that #PUBG is banned and hope that no desi firms makes its alternative.



Video games are highly addictive & bad for mental health.



Parents should encourage children's to go out & play real games & do more physical activities (post Corona). #bannedpic.twitter.com/rCfn7TAZub — Radharamn Das (@RadharamnDas) September 2, 2020

Some players felt that the ban of PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite in India would further open avenues for other battle royales like Free Fire and Call of Duty Mobile:

FreeFire likely to benefit. It's like first copy of PUBG. Majority stake of it's parent company? Tencent (same as PUBG) 😆😆😆 — Lucky (@luckyupax) September 2, 2020

Government of India bans 118 Chinese apps including #PUBG



Free Fire: pic.twitter.com/Pyx1YipRXx — 6𝖎𝖝1𝖓𝖊9𝖎𝖓𝖊 🇮🇳 (@Im619_) September 2, 2020

Popular PUBG Mobile professional, TSM-Ent Ghatak, also reacted to the situation and expressed his disappointment regarding the ban on Twitter.

Few days ago government spoke about creating more jobs in the gaming sector and now they’ve banned an app that gave countless jobs to aspiring gamers in this country. PuBg created hope for a millions of kids around the country @PMOIndia @narendramodi @KirenRijiju — Abhijeet Andhare (@TSMentGHATAK) September 2, 2020

One of the most celebrated players from India, SouL Mortal, also posted the following on Twitter:

Toofan aagya hai.. — MortaL (@Mortal04907880) September 2, 2020

Further, Indian comedian Harsh Beniwal took a jibe at how the move will affect a lot of professional players:

Feeling sad with Dynamo, Mortal , Scout and 69 others. — Harsh SOGGY Beniwal (@iamharshbeniwal) September 2, 2020

The ban of PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite has resulted in a lot of people discussing the possible reasons behind the ban. PUBG Mobile had recently posted a tweet that hinted at a new update which was going to be rolled out soon.

Change is coming! ☢️



Erangel is undergoing some BIG changes, stay tuned for New Erangel! 👉 https://t.co/O5Q4sryFFg pic.twitter.com/Xdr2cihibz — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) September 2, 2020

The decision by the Government of India might prove to be a major setback for the developers of PUBG Mobile, who were all set to bolster the game's stronghold in India.

While regular PUBG Mobile players are just beginning to react to the situation on Twitter, some of the non-playing people only seek entertainment out of it.

me (a retired counter strike player) who never played #PUBG, silently enjoying the panic and outrage among the PUBG lovers after its ban: pic.twitter.com/FK4hK4UxP1 — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) September 2, 2020

#PUBG Banned by Indian government



PUBG to all indians- pic.twitter.com/fbXjrbUpX4 — Sanjeev Dherdu (@sanjeevdherdu) September 2, 2020

This is almost the third time in two months that the Government of India has decided to ban mobile applications that have direct links to Chinese developers and conglomerates. It will be worth seeing how the situation unfolds further.