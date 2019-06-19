×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

PUBG: Battle Points are going to be a lot more useful soon

Rounak "FL45H666" Roy
ANALYST
News
17   //    19 Jun 2019, 16:48 IST

PUBG Battle Points are now worth a lot MORE!!
PUBG Battle Points are now worth a lot MORE!!

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is currently at the top of the list and we can almost sense that the game has reached its peak. It's a big achievement for any game but at the same time reaching the peak also means reaching the burning-point. This is the time when a game becomes stagnant. To avoid that, developers are working on a lot of things and changing the way you use Battle Points is one of them.

To avoid the stagnation, PUBG keeps changing and updating the game every now and then. Their motive is very simple. Introducing new stuff so players don't get bored. What Tencent mostly do is they collaborate with a lot of Pop Projects. We have seen the PUBG and Avengers crossover. Currently, they have a Godzilla crossover going on.

This time, besides the collaborations PUBG decided to work on the Battle Points. You can already use some of the BP features. When visiting someone's profile you can use Battlepoints to send them 100 popularity at once instead of just 10.

After the updates, players will be able to buy skins directly from the shop using the Battle Points. Now Battle Points are pretty useless because you can only buy a limited number of items with it. The same crate with the same items over and over again but, that is going to change. The price range will be different, you can use a few battle point to buy a common skin or save a lot of coins to buy something that has limited stock.

This update sounds pretty cool to me because a lot of players don't use real money to buy skins and battle points are almost free. This will help retain the old players as they will now be using all the piled up coins and at the same time, it will also entertain the new players.

Tags:
Leisure Reading PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Update
Advertisement
PUBG News: New update will change the way you earn Battle Points
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: Developers to Work Seriously on Fixing PUBG Mobile Game Bugs
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: PUBG Mobile Update 0.13.0 Arrives on 12 June; How To Download the Latest PUBG Update? 
RELATED STORY
PUBG LITE (PC) BETA soon to be available on Steam: The global release is nearer than you can think!
RELATED STORY
PUBG: 5 Reasons why PUBG Mobile is the most popular battle royale game right now
RELATED STORY
PUBG Tips & Tricks: How to Win in DeathMatch Mode in PUBG Mobile?
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Alternatives: Top Mobile Platform Battle Royale Games Similar To PUBG Mobile
RELATED STORY
PUBG Guide: Top 5 Most Useful Items in PUBG Mobile
RELATED STORY
Bethesda's Story Of Redemption Begins With Fallout 76 Battle Royale Mode & Wastelanders 
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Tips: How to earn free Battle Points in PUBG Mobile in 3 simple steps
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us