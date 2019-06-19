PUBG: Battle Points are going to be a lot more useful soon

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is currently at the top of the list and we can almost sense that the game has reached its peak. It's a big achievement for any game but at the same time reaching the peak also means reaching the burning-point. This is the time when a game becomes stagnant. To avoid that, developers are working on a lot of things and changing the way you use Battle Points is one of them.

To avoid the stagnation, PUBG keeps changing and updating the game every now and then. Their motive is very simple. Introducing new stuff so players don't get bored. What Tencent mostly do is they collaborate with a lot of Pop Projects. We have seen the PUBG and Avengers crossover. Currently, they have a Godzilla crossover going on.

This time, besides the collaborations PUBG decided to work on the Battle Points. You can already use some of the BP features. When visiting someone's profile you can use Battlepoints to send them 100 popularity at once instead of just 10.

After the updates, players will be able to buy skins directly from the shop using the Battle Points. Now Battle Points are pretty useless because you can only buy a limited number of items with it. The same crate with the same items over and over again but, that is going to change. The price range will be different, you can use a few battle point to buy a common skin or save a lot of coins to buy something that has limited stock.

This update sounds pretty cool to me because a lot of players don't use real money to buy skins and battle points are almost free. This will help retain the old players as they will now be using all the piled up coins and at the same time, it will also entertain the new players.