PUBG Beta: How to register for PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Beta update?

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Beta registrations are open for everyone

The Beta testing will begin in the second week of April

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update

The much-awaited PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update will be released soon by Tencent Games, but before the global release, the officials have opened registrations for PUBG Mobile's 0.18.0 Beta update.

Here's the official announcement post by PUBG Mobile:

Happy second anniversary to PUBG Mobile! We will welcome more testers to join us start on April 1st and together celebrate this big event. Attention the 0.18.0 beta version will be coming around next week, and this time we do provide limited skins and sets on the beta server for you guys who dedicated to participating. For further more info please keep eyes on here. Our beta team appreciates your interest in this special time, stay safe for y'all

The registration process for the PUBG Mobile Beta update is straightforward, and readers can sign up for the same and become early Beta testers by following some simple steps listed below.

Registration Process:

Click here to open the registration portal. Fill the survey correctly with appropriate details. Click on Submit once done. Open the PUBG Mobile application after a few days to get confirmation notice for the beta application.

In the official announcement post, PUBG Mobile claimed that the 0.18.0 Beta version will be released around the second week of April and only selected users can download and test this upcoming version.

Moreover, PUBG Mobile has also confirmed that the players who will participate in this round of Beta testing will be given free skins The beta testing is only available for a limited time and the portal will close soon.