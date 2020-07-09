Fortnite: Fans call out PUBG Mobile for copying ‘Livik’ map poster from Epic’s Battle Royale game

PUBG and Fortnite are currently the two biggest Battle-Royale games in the world.

The two games have had a tedious history, and now PUBG Mobile has been accused of copying Fortnite's Chapter 2 banner.

PUBG and Fortnite have always had a peculiarly tedious relationship. On one hand, PUBG Mobile still runs on Unreal Engine which has been developed by Epic Games. On the other, the two are the biggest rivals in the Battle Royale gaming industry.

PUBG in 2018 had filed an elaborate lawsuit against Fortnite for copying various aspects of their game. It would be understandable if there is a certain animosity between the two gaming giants.

In the recent release of PUBG Mobile’s ‘mobile-exclusive’ Livik map, the banner that was released caused quite a stir on social media platforms, and not only for the right reasons. In this article, we look at the similarities that PUBG Mobile’s new map image shares with Fortnite’s Chapter 2 banner.

Similarities between PUBG Mobile’s Livik map photo and Fortnite’s Chapter 2 banner

As you can see in the photograph below, PUBG Mobile's Livik map banner features four players standing on a mountain top, with a scenic view filled with snowcapped mountains and a babbling blue stream. There is a waterfall that seems to begin from the particular mountain, along with tiny buildings in the distance that are surrounded by trees. Further, there is another player flying down on the right side of the PUBG Mobile map.

The four-player squad has a helmet and military vest-wearing character pointing somewhere, while the other look on, and appear to have scarce inventories. While the imagery is brilliant, it seems as if the guy in the middle stole all his teammates’ loot or something.

When Fortnite’s Chapter 2 was released, Epic Games posted an eerily similar photo to the one you see above. You can see it below:

In the Fortnite banner, we see a three-member squad with more uniform inventories looking down at a similarly beautiful landscape full of trees, a river, tiny buildings and a bridge. They are all standing on a mountain which does not have a waterfall running down from it, and is covered under the green grass.

Damn that must be a great coincidence pic.twitter.com/tcLGnCOIH2 — XTigerHyperX (@XTigerHyperX) July 8, 2020

Hence, while there are certain key differences between the two banners, users online were quick to point out the similarities.

Some users argued that there are only a limited number of ways of showcasing a map with a single photo without actually posting the map itself. Therefore, it is not blatant copying that PUBG Mobile has done.

In either case, the visual similarities are hard to ignore. While it may be a case of a genuine lack of options, it’s hard to convince the internet. What do you think?