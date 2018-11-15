PUBG Challenge: Play & Win With AWM To Get Classy PUBG Mobile Merchandise

mayank.vora FOLLOW ANALYST News 8 // 15 Nov 2018, 13:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PUBG Mobile Merchandise (Image courtesy: PUBG Mobile Twitter)

PUBG Mobile has come up with an exciting challenge for its players with the winners' bagging classy PUBG merchandise. It is the AWM challenge where you need to win a Classic match by using AWM Sniper until the end.

This PUBG Mobile Challenge is only applicable when you play a Classic or a Normal match. Achieving the feat on Arcade mode won't be counted.

We have all these #pubgmobilemerch…so yeah let’s do a #pubgmobilechallenge! To participate, win using an AWM Sniper in a normal/Classic match (not Arcade). Post your screenshot showing your AWM win with the hashtag #pubgmobileawm & #pubgmobilechallenge. Challenge ends on Nov 22. pic.twitter.com/T1uoGWuz4F — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) November 15, 2018

To win these dog tags with PUBG Helmet and AWM imprints, here are some basic PUBG tips and tricks:

- Enter a Classic Match in either Erangel, Miramar or Sanhok

- Loot from the drop box until you get an AWM

- Try and be among the last two surviving players in either solo/duo/squad

- Keep your AWM in hand and once you or your mates shoot the last man for "Winner Winner Chicken Dinner" take a screenshot and tweet the same with the #pubgmobileawm and #pubgmobilechallenge.

Get the latest PUBG News at Sportskeeda.

Talking about AWM, it is the best Sniper Rifle in PUBG Mobile and is an air-drop exclusive in all maps. Chambered with .300 Winchester Magnum or .338 Lapua Magnum, AWM has the highest base damage among all the Sniper Rifles which stands at 120. Two shots on the chest or one on the head are enough to knock out your enemy.

This PUBG Mobile Challenge is here for only a week or so as it ends on 22nd November 2018. PUBG Mobile, recently, launched a PUBG Crew Challenge as part of 0.9.9 patch notes and the winners of that challenge will get a "Scorching Kar98 Skin."

You can read about this challenge in our previous article, the link of which is mentioned below:

Read: PUBG Mobile Crew Challenge: Everything You Need To Know About The Tournament

So guys, pick up your mobile and waste no time in getting "Winner Winner Chicken Dinner" with an AWM to get this exclusive AWM dog tag.

For the latest Gaming News, tune in to Sportskeeda.