PUBG collaborates with HP to bring a new challenger series

Property of PUBG

Early this month PUBG mobile released information regarding the first-ever tournament for PUBG mobile with the 'Player Well Known' tournament. PUBG PC is now collaborating with HP and coming out with Omen challenger series. The company along with Intel will be hosting the tournament for Asia-Pacific and Japan region. The tournament will run across Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Japan, China, Korea, Philipines, Korea, India, Australia, and Newzeland. The tournament consists of two categories, Amateur and Influencer, with a combined prize pool of 50,000$.

This was followed by a sneak peek into gaming laptops that HP has planned to release this year or just released recently as a part of Omen series. HP has promised that gamers can get the latest technology with the customizable feature in their latest line of laptops. The latest Omen 15 and 17 models come with Nvidia GeForce GTX1050 which is VR ready. They also have I7 processors with up to 8GB of RAM. According to Foo Siew Ting, Head of Personal Systems Marketing, HP Asia-Pacific and Japan "HP continuously pushes boundaries to develop the latest cutting-edge and comprehensive portfolio of Omen gaming devices to fuel the passion, excitement and competitive spirit of gamers."

He also added, "Beyond developing groundbreaking technologies, our collaborations with the likes of PUBG Corporation are pivotal for developing deeper connections within the gaming community and evolving the landscape together."

Anyone who purchases Omen series Laptop from September 3 to October 3 has a chance to win a trip for two to catch the live action of HP Omen tournament which will be held in Bangkok, Thailand. The tournament will take place from November 2-4 2018 and registrations are now open. To register interested players need to head onto omengaming.co.

The qualifiers will commence from September 15 of this year.