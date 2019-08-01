×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

PUBG: Comparing PUBG PC and PUBG Lite on Specification Requirements 

Anant Rai
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
7   //    01 Aug 2019, 18:45 IST

PUBG Lite is a free-to-play adaptation of PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS, allowing those with less access to high-end hardware to enjoy the same experience as PUBG PC. If you want to experience the battleground with some realistic game-play, PUBG PC is the game to play. If you lack the required specifications to play this game, PUBG Lite is your ideal choice. 

PUBG Lite was announced in January of this year and Indian fans could not control their excitement in anticipation for the game to come out. Eventually, after months of testing, the game was released in the country on July 4. 

PUBG Lite
PUBG Lite

Comparison of the Minimum Specs:

PUBG Lite feels no lesser than the PC version. The mechanics and movement is identical in both games. However, the required specs are very different. 

PUBG PC REQUIREMENTS:

  • OS: 64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows10.
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-4430 / AMD FX-6300.
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM.
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 2GB / AMD Radeon R7 370 2GB.
  • DirectX: Version 11.
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection.
  • Storage: 30 GB available space.

PUBG LITE REQUIREMENTS:

  • OS: 64-bit Windows 7, 8,10, 64bit.
  • Processor: Intel Core i3 2.4HZ(Dual core)
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM.
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 600 / AMD Radeon HD 7870
  • HDD: 4GB

# Graphics

With the PUBG Lite, you get almost similar graphics offered by the PC version. Obviously, the overall graphics is not as good as the PC version. PUBG Lite is lacking out on amazing light effects and some high-resolution of objects in the game. The reflections and shadows are good, but PC presents better. In short, the graphics offered are not as good as PUBG PC but a haven for the low-end computers and PUBG fans.

Realistic Graphics
Realistic Graphics
Advertisement

PUBG Lite has just taken the spot where a lot of players were looking between the PC and MOBILE versions of the game.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Video Game News and PUBG News.


Tags:
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Lite
Advertisement
PUBG Lite: How To Download PUBG Mobile Lite APK?
RELATED STORY
PUBG Lite PC News: India Release Date, Asian Server, PUBG Lite Other Maps and More 
RELATED STORY
PUBG Tips: System Requirements to Stream PUBG Mobile Emulator Seamlessly - Best Budget PC 
RELATED STORY
PUBG Lite: PC System Requirements Much Lower than Fortnite Battle Royale, India Release Date Update 
RELATED STORY
PUBG LITE: How to fix launcher issues and reduce game crashes in PUBG PC LITE
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: PUBG Mobile Lite Is Now Officially Available In India; How To Download PUBG Mobile Lite? 
RELATED STORY
PUBG Lite: First impressions and review in India 
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: PUBG Lite Release Date for India Update 
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: How to get the FREE in-game items in PUBG Lite? 
RELATED STORY
How to download PUBG Lite in India and release date of PUBG Lite in India
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us