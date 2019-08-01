PUBG: Comparing PUBG PC and PUBG Lite on Specification Requirements

Anant Rai FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 7 // 01 Aug 2019, 18:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PUBG Lite is a free-to-play adaptation of PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS, allowing those with less access to high-end hardware to enjoy the same experience as PUBG PC. If you want to experience the battleground with some realistic game-play, PUBG PC is the game to play. If you lack the required specifications to play this game, PUBG Lite is your ideal choice.

PUBG Lite was announced in January of this year and Indian fans could not control their excitement in anticipation for the game to come out. Eventually, after months of testing, the game was released in the country on July 4.

PUBG Lite

Comparison of the Minimum Specs:

PUBG Lite feels no lesser than the PC version. The mechanics and movement is identical in both games. However, the required specs are very different.

PUBG PC REQUIREMENTS:

OS: 64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows10.

Processor: Intel Core i5-4430 / AMD FX-6300.

Memory: 8 GB RAM.

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 2GB / AMD Radeon R7 370 2GB.

DirectX: Version 11.

Network: Broadband Internet connection.

Storage: 30 GB available space.

PUBG LITE REQUIREMENTS:

OS: 64-bit Windows 7, 8,10, 64bit.

7, 8,10, 64bit. Processor: Intel Core i3 2.4HZ(Dual core)

Memory: 8 GB RAM.

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 600 / AMD Radeon HD 7870

HDD: 4GB

# Graphics

With the PUBG Lite, you get almost similar graphics offered by the PC version. Obviously, the overall graphics is not as good as the PC version. PUBG Lite is lacking out on amazing light effects and some high-resolution of objects in the game. The reflections and shadows are good, but PC presents better. In short, the graphics offered are not as good as PUBG PC but a haven for the low-end computers and PUBG fans.

Realistic Graphics

Advertisement

PUBG Lite has just taken the spot where a lot of players were looking between the PC and MOBILE versions of the game.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Video Game News and PUBG News.