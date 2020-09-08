PUBG Corporation releases official statement on the future of PUBG Mobile in India

The Government of India recently announced a ban on PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite in the country. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology decided to ban these applications in order to protect user privacy.

The move came as a bolt from the blue for the Indian gaming community, and was hard to digest for a lot of players. Ever since the game was banned, battle royale enthusiasts urged PUBG Corporation to take the necessary steps and relaunch the game in India.

PUBG Corporation has now announced that they'll be taking over the development duties from Tencent for the Indian PUBG Mobile version.

PUBG Corp releases an official statement on the future of PUBG Mobile in India

PUBG Corporation had closely been monitoring the situation around the recent bans of PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik and PUBG MOBILE Lite in India.

“PUBG Corporation fully understands and respects the measures taken by the government as the privacy and security of player data is a top priority for the company PUBG Corporation hopes to work hand-in-hand with the Indian government to find a solution that will allow gamers to once again drop into the battlegrounds while being fully compliant with Indian laws and regulations.”

The official announcement also read:

“In light of recent developments, PUBG Corporation has made the decision to no longer authorize the PUBG MOBILE franchise to Tencent Games in India. Moving forward, PUBG Corporation will take on all publishing responsibilities within the country. As the company explores ways to provide its own PUBG experience for India in the near future, it is committed to doing so by sustaining a localized and healthy gameplay environment for its fans.”

The official statement also read that PUBG Mobile is the mobile version of PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battleground), which is an intellectual property of PUBG Corporation, a South Korean company.

The company will make further announcements in due course.

