PUBG Corporation cancels PUBG Global Series, introduces Online Continental Series 2020

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, PUBG Corporation cancels its PUBG Global Series.

To continue its support for esports, PUBG Corporation announces the PUBG Continental Series (PCS) 2020.

​ Qualified teams for PGS Berlin will be provided $20,000 each.



The PUBG Corporation has decided to cancel the PUBG Global Series that was expected to take place during the COVID-19 pandemic. In support of global esports, the Corporation had planned to organise an online PUBG tournament called PUBG Continental Series 2020.

The first chapter of PGS 2020, PGS Berlin was planned in February this year. However, considering the well-being of players, supporters, and officials due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Corporation has decided to cancel the three PGS events, including the Berlin stop.

The Corporation on its website posted the following:

We’ve worked to find a solution that’s healthy and safe for fans, staff, and players around the world. The first conclusion: it is difficult to host live tournament events due to COVID-19 concerns, and we therefore must cancel the three PGS events including the Berlin stop.

Reward Plans for teams that qualified for PGS

Teams that qualified for PGS Berlin

All the 21 teams that qualified for the event, along with additional teams in the middle of qualifying, would be given due monetary rewards in lieu of the cancellation of the event. The teams that qualified for PGS Berlin will each be provided with $20,000.

Chinese teams participating in the ongoing PGS Berlin Qualifier (PCL)

The PUBG Champions League (PCL) is currently taking place. However, the Corporation has decided to put an end to it, and reward all the teams with $20,000 each.

Teams from Americas region Qualifiers

In the case of the Americas region, the $120,000 allocated for the top six seeds will be instead distributed to the 16 teams that made it to the final qualifier.

Resuming PUBG esports 2020 with PUBG Continental Series (PCS)

PUBG Continental Series (PCS) is being organized to continue the growth of esports

In May, June, and August 2020, online events in the PUBG Continental Series, with a pool prize of $2,400,000, will be held in the following four regions:

Asia – which consists of Korea, Japan, China, and Chinese Taipei

Asia Pacific- which consists of Southeast Asia and Oceania

Europe

North America.

PCS tournaments across ASIA, APAC, NA, and EUROPE

The total pool prize for the official PCS tournaments is $800,000.

The PUBG Continental Series in these regions will take place in June and August.

In their closing statement, the Corporation stated:

This year, we have been working to enhance our esports programs by providing sustainability for teams, strengthening the fandom, growing the ecosystem with our partners, and improving the competition structure and profit-sharing model. Though we cannot host the PGS events as initially planned, we would like to emphasize that our commitment towards our goals is unwavering. We’re excited to share more about our upcoming events, in addition to future plans, at a later date. Until then, thank you and we appreciate your support for PUBG esports.