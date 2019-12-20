PUBG Corporation introduces Motor Glider aircraft in Labs server

Tarun Sayal FOLLOW ANALYST News 20 Dec 2019, 15:11 IST SHARE

Motor Glider

A flying vehicle was one of the most requested features by the players in PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds and prioritizing the feedback of users, PUBG Corporation finally pushed a new update in the PUBG Lab servers that features a new vehicle, the 'Motor Glider'.

Take flight in the new Motor Glider! Test it out in #PUBG Labs until 12/23. Full details: https://t.co/tqQiTDkgMK pic.twitter.com/vEfRMHpZZq — PUBG (@PUBG) December 20, 2019

Motor Glider consists of slots for two players and spawns randomly on the map. The aircraft can travel at a maximum speed of 70 kph. Players can take advantage of being in the sky by throwing grenades and Molotov cocktails on the enemies. Apart from this, if the engine is destroyed by the enemies, the riders can still have a safe landing as the tires are indestructible.

Motor Glider Mechanics

To take off, you must gain the necessary speed of 65 km/h then pitch up with the S key.

The vehicle can only fly up to the sky limit.

The fuel consumption rate depends upon the acceleration speed.

Use W/S keys to control the pitch and A/D to control the roll of the aircraft

Use space bar to apply brakes while landing.

As for now, Motor Glider is only available in PUBG Lab Erangel and Miramar map. The vehicle is only available under a temporary event valid from Dec 19, 11 pm PST to Dec 22, 11 pm PST. Select the Motor Glider event to enjoy a ride in the aircraft with your teammate.