PUBG Creator moves on to a potentially major new PUBG Project

Brendan Greene, also known as Playerunknown and the creator of Battle Royale PUBG has announced that he will no longer be the director of development for the game. He isn't calling it quits from PUBG Corp though, he is moving on to a new division in the company called PUBG Special Projects.

Greene first created the mods for PUBG (then known as PlayerUnknown's Battle Royale) as well as DayZ and H1Z1 in the military simulation game Arma 3. These mods are still among the most popular mods in Arma 3 and eventually, Greene partnered with South Korean company Bluehole and Steam to eventually make PUBG. He was also involved in making the DayZ and H1Z1 mods.

PUBG is one of the most played game on Steam today and the most popular Battle Royale on mobile. While PUBG doesn't have as many players as it's biggest competitor, Fortnite, Greene's mods and PUBG involvement started the wave of a huge Battle Royale fever. Huge companies such as EA and Activision wanted to get on the hype train by releasing Apex Legends and Blackout respectively.

Greene had the following to say about his departure from the position:

It’s been an incredible journey and our game has reached heights I never thought possible. Seeing the game grow into what it is today has been a dream come true and I can’t thank our fans and the incredible team at PUBG Corporation enough

Greene will be shifting from the office in Seoul, South Korea to Amsterdam. It isn't very clear whether PUBG Special Projects will be an extension of PUBG and it isn't clear what the future of PUBG might look like. Greene has mentioned that he will be working on "research and game development".

There is also a job opening in the Amsterdam office of PUBG Corp, which is the only information we have for now.

