PUBG CREW CHALLENGE: How to Start Your Match in PUBG Crew Challenge

PlayerUnknown's Battleground Mobile has organized a Crew Challenge Tournament which was included in the previous update 0.9.0. My previous article regarding Crew Challenge was flooded with questions about how to start a match in crew challenge at the day of your match. In response to that, I have mentioned below the easiest steps of starting your Qualifying matches in PlayerUnknown's Battleground Crew Challenge.

Steps to start your match in PlayerUnknown's Battleground mobile "The Crew Challenge":-

- Open PUBG mobile and make sure you are alone in your lobby.

- Go to Crew Challenge at the bottom right of your screen.

- In the crew challenge lobby upon your match time, there should be a time counter showing "Room Closes in X minutes ". Within the X time, the crew leader has to recruit the players from the registered crew and start the game.

- Click on the start match.

- You will be prompted to recruit players menu.

- Recruit your registered crew members(Minimum 4 players should be there including you).

- After 4 players are there click on the Start Match Button, the matching will start and you will be joined with other players participating in the tournament.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

- You have to play the game in crew challenge, playing regular matches is not an option.

- You must have atleast 4 members (including you) online.

- You must start your match before the timer runs off.

- If by chance you missed your match then there's no problem because there's still a chance as the best 8 matches are considered out of 12 matches.

If you still face any problem, regarding the PlayerUnknown's Battleground Mobile crew challenge then please comment your problem down below and I will try to solve it as soon as possible.

