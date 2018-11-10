×
PUBG CREW CHALLENGE: How to Start Your Match in PUBG Crew Challenge

Hrithik Raj
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
16   //    10 Nov 2018, 14:08 IST

PUBG
PUBG

PlayerUnknown's Battleground Mobile has organized a Crew Challenge Tournament which was included in the previous update 0.9.0. My previous article regarding Crew Challenge was flooded with questions about how to start a match in crew challenge at the day of your match. In response to that, I have mentioned below the easiest steps of starting your Qualifying matches in PlayerUnknown's Battleground Crew Challenge.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile Crew Challenge: Everything You Need To Know About The Tournament 

Steps to start your match in PlayerUnknown's Battleground mobile "The Crew Challenge":-

- Open PUBG mobile and make sure you are alone in your lobby.

- Go to Crew Challenge at the bottom right of your screen.

- In the crew challenge lobby upon your match time, there should be a time counter showing "Room Closes in X minutes ". Within the X time, the crew leader has to recruit the players from the registered crew and start the game.

- Click on the start match.

- You will be prompted to recruit players menu.

- Recruit your registered crew members(Minimum 4 players should be there including you).

- After 4 players are there click on the Start Match Button, the matching will start and you will be joined with other players participating in the tournament.

Also Read, PUBG Mobile Crew Challenge Date and Match Schedule.


IMPORTANT NOTICE

- You have to play the game in crew challenge, playing regular matches is not an option.

- You must have atleast 4 members (including you) online.

- You must start your match before the timer runs off.

- If by chance you missed your match then there's no problem because there's still a chance as the best 8 matches are considered out of 12 matches.

If you still face any problem, regarding the PlayerUnknown's Battleground Mobile crew challenge then please comment your problem down below and I will try to solve it as soon as possible.

For all the latest Gaming News, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.


Hrithik Raj
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Hey there its Hritwik Raj , CEO and Founder of Otaku Sama - theAnimeBlog , A computer science student , an otaku by heart.
