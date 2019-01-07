PUBG: Four Players Banned From National PUBG League For Using This Cheat

Unethical practices in online gaming and esports tournaments have even lead to governments being involved to tackle them

Cheating and hacking in video games have been a serious issue for many online multiplayer games. Unethical practices in online gaming and esports tournaments have even lead to governments being involved to tackle them.

PUBG is no exception to this rule. There are many unauthorized third party softwares that let you cheat by aim botting (where your crosshairs will auto aim for you), taking lesser damage, getting better weapon spawns and more. This is a serious issue especially when players bring these hacks to competitive levels.

Four players were caught using unauthorized third-party software in the qualification stages of the National PUBG League (NPL). These players were - Christian “Cuhris” Narvaez, Liam “Liammm” Tran, Tyler “DevowR” Sti, Mark “Tefl0n” Formaro.

Competitive Ruling: Multiple Players



Christian “Cuhris” Narvaez

Liam “Liammm” Tran

Tyler “DevowR” Sti

Mark “Tefl0n” Formaro pic.twitter.com/qqPFBy05Yy — PUBG Esports (@PUBGEsports) December 31, 2018

The four players will not be allowed to participate in any future PUBG Esports events till December 31, 2021.

The severity of the cheating and hacking has also led to PUBG banning the respective teams of the players, namely - Almost, Death Row, reapers, and Totality. The teams will not be allowed to participate in the NPL Preseason standings and will be replaced by the next four top-ranked teams to round out the 32-team listing.

The three-year ban is only a light penalty. Any players caught repeatedly hacking or cheating or using extremely unfair means to win in competitive esports games are also eligible to receive a lifetime ban, upon PUBG's discretion.

It is worth noting that such that can also happen to you. You may not be a professional esports player, but many game companies have been cracking down on unfair use and unauthorized third-party apps that boost player performance.

So if you are playing ranked PUBG or even if you are participating in local tournaments, play with honesty and with your skills. Banning your account will lead to loss of all your purchases and accomplishments.

