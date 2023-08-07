PUBG Global Series 2023 Phase 2 (PGS 2): Format, prize pool and more

Esports & Gaming
By Zeeshan Khan
Modified Aug 07, 2023 11:05 GMT
PUBG Global Series Phase 2 (PGS 2) will commence from 10.08.2023 to 20.08.2023
PUBG Global Series Phase 2 (PGS 2) will take place from August 10 to 20, 2023 (Image via PUBG Esports)

The PUBG Global Series 2023 Phase 2 (PGS 2) is a major event in the competitive gaming world, organized in collaboration with PUBG Corporation and Gamers8. The event will feature 24 teams who have made it through the Closed Qualifier phase. This phase uses the squad's first-person perspective (FPP) mode to push the boundaries of skill and strategy, heightening the action and showcasing the world's top-tier ability in competitive PUBG.

With a USD 2,000,000 prize pool, the stakes in this contest are higher than ever. The PUBG Global Series 2023 Phase 2 (PGS 2) tournament is set to be spectacular, ushering in a new chapter in the evolution of competitive PUBG.

Schedule and prize pool of the PUBG Global Series 2023 Phase 2 (PGS 2)

Schedule

The PUBG Global Series 2023 Phase 2 (PGS 2) is set to captivate audiences from August 10th to August 20th. Held at the prestigious Gamers8 venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this tournament promises an electrifying atmosphere for players and fans.

Prize Pool

Place

$ USD

PGS Points

1st

$600,000

300

2nd

$260,000

180

3rd

$162,000

145

4th

$129,000

120

5th

$100,000

95

6th

$80,000

70

7th

$68,000

60

8th

$61,000

50

9th

$51,000

35

10th

$49,000

35

11th

$47,000

30

12th

$45,000

30

13th

$43,000

15

14th

$41,000

15

15th

$39,000

10

16th

$37,000

10

17th

$27,000

-

18th

$26,000

-

19th

$25,000

-

20th

$24,000

-

21st

$23,000

-

22nd

$22,000

-

23rd

$21,000

-

24th

$20,000

-

Format of PUBG Global Series 2023 Phase 2 (PGS 2)

Group Stage - From August 10th to 12th

Three groups of eight teams:

  • Each group plays against other groups in round robin system (AvsB, BvsC & AvsC)
  • Six matches per Group match-up (In total, each team played 12 matches equally)
  • Teams' placements are based on all 18 matches
  • Top 16 teams advance to the Winners Bracket
  • The bottom eight teams will be placed into the Losers Bracket

Bracket Stage

Winners Bracket: From August 13th to 14th

  • The Winners Bracket consists of 12 matches over two days.
  • Top eight teams advance to the Grand Finals
  • Bottom eight teams will be placed into the Losers Bracket

Losers Bracket: From August 15th to 16th

  • The Losers Bracket consists of 12 matches over two days.
  • Top eight teams advance to the Grand Finals
  • The bottom eight teams are eliminated

Grand Finals - From August 18th to 20th

  • There will be 18 matches
  • The winner of the Grand Finals will be declared the PGS2 Champion

Participants in the PUBG Global Series 2023 Phase 2 (PGS 2)

Europe

Global Partner Team:

  • Natus Vincere: ubah, Mell, xmpl, alya, ALREIN
  • Twisted Minds: spyrro, BatulinS, Perfect1ks, Lu, TheTab
  • FaZe Clan: jeemzz, Gustav, curexi, Fexx

EMEA Qualifier:

  • Question Mark: f1lfirst, DaNt3-, ADOUZ1E, Bestoloch
  • Sarvem Esports: BARONPeek, CCINEXT, Globalarmy, Shilla

Asia

Global Partner Team:

  • 17 Gaming: LilGhost, Xbei, SuJiu, xwudd, BAOLANDTT
  • Four Angry Men: HSmm, CRAZY112, ZpYan1, xxxLu, bobo, Xiaoyao
  • Gen.G: EJ, Pio, taemin, DG98, Esther
  • Petrichor Road: Aixleft, Summer, Cui71, Myl, Leris

Chinese Qualifier:

  • TYLOO: Jiaoyang, Shen, Lzqq, 755x, ATongMuu
  • DD Team: SpaceMan, emopig, Mamu, Cold119, Savage, DouM, Brong

Korean Qualifier:

  • Dplus: Minuda, ZeniTh, Americano, DAEVA, Sick
  • Danawa e-sports: seoul, Salute, Inonix, Loki, ssonic, LeClo
  • GAME PT: Hela, DDakGu, Hush, babsanghead, ZAMIL

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific Qualifier:

  • Daytrade Gaming: Flash, Nourinz, PuuChiwz, Belmoth, Jochwep, CHAK
  • Forest Gaming: Mhuntoh, Scappy, Master, OlymPuS, Sapnix, Marueiz
  • Theerathon Five: RossitedJR, PathompongTH, Thanad0l, Hatsawat, ELONIX
  • CERBERUS Esports: HaiSaki, Sololzy, YmCuD, Himass, Taikonn, SsuBang
  • The Expendables: 777, DuCkHjeUz, Ninja2k, TanVuu, Delwyn, TND
  • eArena: Xizzy, KM99, Lericz, Mytee, Luxury

Americas

Global Partner Team:

  • Soniqs: hwinn, M1ME, Shrimzy, TGLTN, GUNNER

Americas Qualifier:

  • FIUMBA: Capitan, Dr4FTk1NG, Em1hh, SzylzEN, TecTH0R
  • Luminosity Gaming: Fludd, Kickstart, Relo, Snakers, Trevor
  • Friendly Fire: Pag3, PiXeL1K, Roth, Sharpshot, go_bang

Groups in the PUBG Global Series 2023 Phase 2 (PGS 2)

Group A

Group B

Group C

17 Gaming

Twisted Minds

Soniqs

Four Angry Men

Natus Vincere

Gen.G Esports

FaZe Clan

Petrichor Road

Question Mark

Sarvem Esports

TYLOO

DD Team

GAME PT

Dplus

Danawa e-sports

FIUMBA

Luminosity Gaming

Friendly Fire

Theerathon Five

Forest Gaming

Daytrade Gaming

CERBERUS Esports

The Expendables

eArena

The PUBG Global Series 2023 Phase 2 (PGS 2) livestream details

The event will be broadcast live on PUBG's official Twitch and YouTube channels.

