PUBG Global Series 2023 Phase 2 (PGS 2): Format, prize pool and more

The PUBG Global Series 2023 Phase 2 (PGS 2) is a major event in the competitive gaming world, organized in collaboration with PUBG Corporation and Gamers8. The event will feature 24 teams who have made it through the Closed Qualifier phase. This phase uses the squad's first-person perspective (FPP) mode to push the boundaries of skill and strategy, heightening the action and showcasing the world's top-tier ability in competitive PUBG.

With a USD 2,000,000 prize pool, the stakes in this contest are higher than ever. The PUBG Global Series 2023 Phase 2 (PGS 2) tournament is set to be spectacular, ushering in a new chapter in the evolution of competitive PUBG.

Schedule and prize pool of the PUBG Global Series 2023 Phase 2 (PGS 2)

Schedule

The PUBG Global Series 2023 Phase 2 (PGS 2) is set to captivate audiences from August 10th to August 20th. Held at the prestigious Gamers8 venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this tournament promises an electrifying atmosphere for players and fans.

Prize Pool

Place $ USD PGS Points 1st $600,000 300 2nd $260,000 180 3rd $162,000 145 4th $129,000 120 5th $100,000 95 6th $80,000 70 7th $68,000 60 8th $61,000 50 9th $51,000 35 10th $49,000 35 11th $47,000 30 12th $45,000 30 13th $43,000 15 14th $41,000 15 15th $39,000 10 16th $37,000 10 17th $27,000 - 18th $26,000 - 19th $25,000 - 20th $24,000 - 21st $23,000 - 22nd $22,000 - 23rd $21,000 - 24th $20,000 -

Format of PUBG Global Series 2023 Phase 2 (PGS 2)

Group Stage - From August 10th to 12th

Three groups of eight teams:

Each group plays against other groups in round robin system (AvsB, BvsC & AvsC)

Six matches per Group match-up (In total, each team played 12 matches equally)

Teams' placements are based on all 18 matches

Top 16 teams advance to the Winners Bracket

The bottom eight teams will be placed into the Losers Bracket

Bracket Stage

Winners Bracket: From August 13th to 14th

The Winners Bracket consists of 12 matches over two days.

Top eight teams advance to the Grand Finals

Bottom eight teams will be placed into the Losers Bracket

Losers Bracket: From August 15th to 16th

The Losers Bracket consists of 12 matches over two days.

Top eight teams advance to the Grand Finals

The bottom eight teams are eliminated

Grand Finals - From August 18th to 20th

There will be 18 matches

The winner of the Grand Finals will be declared the PGS2 Champion

Participants in the PUBG Global Series 2023 Phase 2 (PGS 2)

Europe

Global Partner Team:

Natus Vincere : ubah, Mell, xmpl, alya, ALREIN

: ubah, Mell, xmpl, alya, ALREIN Twisted Minds : spyrro, BatulinS, Perfect1ks, Lu, TheTab

: spyrro, BatulinS, Perfect1ks, Lu, TheTab FaZe Clan: jeemzz, Gustav, curexi, Fexx

EMEA Qualifier:

Question Mark: f1lfirst, DaNt3-, ADOUZ1E, Bestoloch

f1lfirst, DaNt3-, ADOUZ1E, Bestoloch Sarvem Esports: BARONPeek, CCINEXT, Globalarmy, Shilla

Asia

Global Partner Team:

17 Gaming: LilGhost, Xbei, SuJiu, xwudd, BAOLANDTT

LilGhost, Xbei, SuJiu, xwudd, BAOLANDTT Four Angry Men : HSmm, CRAZY112, ZpYan1, xxxLu, bobo, Xiaoyao

: HSmm, CRAZY112, ZpYan1, xxxLu, bobo, Xiaoyao Gen.G : EJ, Pio, taemin, DG98, Esther

: EJ, Pio, taemin, DG98, Esther Petrichor Road: Aixleft, Summer, Cui71, Myl, Leris

Chinese Qualifier:

TYLOO : Jiaoyang, Shen, Lzqq, 755x, ATongMuu

: Jiaoyang, Shen, Lzqq, 755x, ATongMuu DD Team: SpaceMan, emopig, Mamu, Cold119, Savage, DouM, Brong

Korean Qualifier:

Dplus : Minuda, ZeniTh, Americano, DAEVA, Sick

: Minuda, ZeniTh, Americano, DAEVA, Sick Danawa e-sports : seoul, Salute, Inonix, Loki, ssonic, LeClo

: seoul, Salute, Inonix, Loki, ssonic, LeClo GAME PT: Hela, DDakGu, Hush, babsanghead, ZAMIL

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific Qualifier:

Daytrade Gaming : Flash, Nourinz, PuuChiwz, Belmoth, Jochwep, CHAK

: Flash, Nourinz, PuuChiwz, Belmoth, Jochwep, CHAK Forest Gaming : Mhuntoh, Scappy, Master, OlymPuS, Sapnix, Marueiz

: Mhuntoh, Scappy, Master, OlymPuS, Sapnix, Marueiz Theerathon Five : RossitedJR, PathompongTH, Thanad0l, Hatsawat, ELONIX

: RossitedJR, PathompongTH, Thanad0l, Hatsawat, ELONIX CERBERUS Esports : HaiSaki, Sololzy, YmCuD, Himass, Taikonn, SsuBang

: HaiSaki, Sololzy, YmCuD, Himass, Taikonn, SsuBang The Expendables : 777, DuCkHjeUz, Ninja2k, TanVuu, Delwyn, TND

: 777, DuCkHjeUz, Ninja2k, TanVuu, Delwyn, TND eArena: Xizzy, KM99, Lericz, Mytee, Luxury

Americas

Global Partner Team:

Soniqs: hwinn, M1ME, Shrimzy, TGLTN, GUNNER

Americas Qualifier:

FIUMBA: Capitan, Dr4FTk1NG, Em1hh, SzylzEN, TecTH0R

Capitan, Dr4FTk1NG, Em1hh, SzylzEN, TecTH0R Luminosity Gaming : Fludd, Kickstart, Relo, Snakers, Trevor

: Fludd, Kickstart, Relo, Snakers, Trevor Friendly Fire: Pag3, PiXeL1K, Roth, Sharpshot, go_bang

Groups in the PUBG Global Series 2023 Phase 2 (PGS 2)

Group A Group B Group C 17 Gaming Twisted Minds Soniqs Four Angry Men Natus Vincere Gen.G Esports FaZe Clan Petrichor Road Question Mark Sarvem Esports TYLOO DD Team GAME PT Dplus Danawa e-sports FIUMBA Luminosity Gaming Friendly Fire Theerathon Five Forest Gaming Daytrade Gaming CERBERUS Esports The Expendables eArena

The PUBG Global Series 2023 Phase 2 (PGS 2) livestream details

The event will be broadcast live on PUBG's official Twitch and YouTube channels.