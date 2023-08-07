PUBG Global Series 2023 Phase 2 (PGS 2): Format, prize pool and more

The PUBG Global Series 2023 Phase 2 (PGS 2) is a major event in the competitive gaming world, organized in collaboration with PUBG Corporation and Gamers8. The event will feature 24 teams who have made it through the Closed Qualifier phase. This phase uses the squad's first-person perspective (FPP) mode to push the boundaries of skill and strategy, heightening the action and showcasing the world's top-tier ability in competitive PUBG.
With a USD 2,000,000 prize pool, the stakes in this contest are higher than ever. The PUBG Global Series 2023 Phase 2 (PGS 2) tournament is set to be spectacular, ushering in a new chapter in the evolution of competitive PUBG.
Schedule and prize pool of the PUBG Global Series 2023 Phase 2 (PGS 2)
Schedule
The PUBG Global Series 2023 Phase 2 (PGS 2) is set to captivate audiences from August 10th to August 20th. Held at the prestigious Gamers8 venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this tournament promises an electrifying atmosphere for players and fans.
Prize Pool
Format of PUBG Global Series 2023 Phase 2 (PGS 2)
Group Stage - From August 10th to 12th
Three groups of eight teams:
- Each group plays against other groups in round robin system (AvsB, BvsC & AvsC)
- Six matches per Group match-up (In total, each team played 12 matches equally)
- Teams' placements are based on all 18 matches
- Top 16 teams advance to the Winners Bracket
- The bottom eight teams will be placed into the Losers Bracket
Bracket Stage
Winners Bracket: From August 13th to 14th
- The Winners Bracket consists of 12 matches over two days.
- Top eight teams advance to the Grand Finals
- Bottom eight teams will be placed into the Losers Bracket
Losers Bracket: From August 15th to 16th
- The Losers Bracket consists of 12 matches over two days.
- Top eight teams advance to the Grand Finals
- The bottom eight teams are eliminated
Grand Finals - From August 18th to 20th
- There will be 18 matches
- The winner of the Grand Finals will be declared the PGS2 Champion
Participants in the PUBG Global Series 2023 Phase 2 (PGS 2)
Europe
Global Partner Team:
- Natus Vincere: ubah, Mell, xmpl, alya, ALREIN
- Twisted Minds: spyrro, BatulinS, Perfect1ks, Lu, TheTab
- FaZe Clan: jeemzz, Gustav, curexi, Fexx
EMEA Qualifier:
- Question Mark: f1lfirst, DaNt3-, ADOUZ1E, Bestoloch
- Sarvem Esports: BARONPeek, CCINEXT, Globalarmy, Shilla
Asia
Global Partner Team:
- 17 Gaming: LilGhost, Xbei, SuJiu, xwudd, BAOLANDTT
- Four Angry Men: HSmm, CRAZY112, ZpYan1, xxxLu, bobo, Xiaoyao
- Gen.G: EJ, Pio, taemin, DG98, Esther
- Petrichor Road: Aixleft, Summer, Cui71, Myl, Leris
Chinese Qualifier:
- TYLOO: Jiaoyang, Shen, Lzqq, 755x, ATongMuu
- DD Team: SpaceMan, emopig, Mamu, Cold119, Savage, DouM, Brong
Korean Qualifier:
- Dplus: Minuda, ZeniTh, Americano, DAEVA, Sick
- Danawa e-sports: seoul, Salute, Inonix, Loki, ssonic, LeClo
- GAME PT: Hela, DDakGu, Hush, babsanghead, ZAMIL
Asia Pacific
Asia Pacific Qualifier:
- Daytrade Gaming: Flash, Nourinz, PuuChiwz, Belmoth, Jochwep, CHAK
- Forest Gaming: Mhuntoh, Scappy, Master, OlymPuS, Sapnix, Marueiz
- Theerathon Five: RossitedJR, PathompongTH, Thanad0l, Hatsawat, ELONIX
- CERBERUS Esports: HaiSaki, Sololzy, YmCuD, Himass, Taikonn, SsuBang
- The Expendables: 777, DuCkHjeUz, Ninja2k, TanVuu, Delwyn, TND
- eArena: Xizzy, KM99, Lericz, Mytee, Luxury
Americas
Global Partner Team:
- Soniqs: hwinn, M1ME, Shrimzy, TGLTN, GUNNER
Americas Qualifier:
- FIUMBA: Capitan, Dr4FTk1NG, Em1hh, SzylzEN, TecTH0R
- Luminosity Gaming: Fludd, Kickstart, Relo, Snakers, Trevor
- Friendly Fire: Pag3, PiXeL1K, Roth, Sharpshot, go_bang
Groups in the PUBG Global Series 2023 Phase 2 (PGS 2)
The PUBG Global Series 2023 Phase 2 (PGS 2) livestream details
The event will be broadcast live on PUBG's official Twitch and YouTube channels.