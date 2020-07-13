PUBG Guide: How to aim better in PUBG Mobile

Good aiming skills significantly improve your chances of victory in PUBG Mobile.

This guide can significantly enhance the aiming skills of a player and can lead them to victory in crucial fights.

Aim better in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile has grown enormously in the mobile gaming community and has also seen an exponential increase in its active player base over the past couple of months.

The game offers a large variety of weapons which come with different stats and recoil patterns. While engaging on the battleground, a good aim is the most important part of a player's skill-set which leads to the chicken dinner in PUBG Mobile.

No matter which weapon you're using, aiming skills are the deciding factor of your victory. Newbie players often face difficulties to aim while playing the game initially. Here are some tips and tricks through which a player can aim better in PUBG Mobile and can increase their chances of winning the chicken dinner.

Tips and Tricks to Aim Better in PUBG Mobile

1. Choose the correct sensitivity settings

Sensitivity settings

Tweaking the sensitivity settings according to your comfort can vastly improve your aiming skills. Moreover, it can help you in controlling the weapon's recoil effectively. One can change these settings by navigating to PUBG Mobile's sensitivity option in the settings. You can then test these sensitivity settings by playing a game or two in Training mode. Beginners can find an optimum combination of the sensitivity settings here.

2. Turn on Aim Assist

Aim assist; Image courtesy: Gamingonphone

Aim assist is a feature in PUBG Mobile that helps the players in aiming correctly. It helps the player to aim better as it corrects the players' aim, thereby ensuring maximum damage. By turning on this feature from the settings, one can surely have batter aim without putting in many efforts. It's the second most efficient method to fix your aim issues and also helps you have the upper hand in crucial fights.

3. Use Gyroscope

PUBG Mobile Gyroscope

The gyroscope in PUBG Mobile lets players aim at the enemies while leaving out any sort of thumb or finger movement. The game uses the gyroscope sensor which optimizes screen orientation with the mobile's tilting direction. Using the Gyroscope feature is highly recommended if a player wants to work on his aiming skills and improve them significantly. The gyroscope section also operates on the sensitivity settings. An excellent combination of sensitivity settings can be found for beginners in the aforementioned sensitivity settings article.

4. Fix your Crosshair placement

Crosshair placement

Crosshair placement is of the most important aspects of PUBG Mobile. Loads of beginners tend to aim at the ground or at the enemy's body most of the times. However, one must adjust their crosshair position and aim it at the enemy's head. This will ensure much more damage in a single shot. There's a rule of thumb which suggests that you should keep your crosshair at an angle of 90-degrees on a flat surface. This is considered the perfect crosshair placement.

Conclusion

If you follow the aforementioned tips and tricks, you'll significantly improve your aim. But it's also necessary for players to practice in training grounds consistently. Moreover, it is suggested that you should stick with the same sensitivity settings.