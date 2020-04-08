PUBG Guide: How many PUBG airdrops are there in the game and how to get them

Here is a detailed guide on how to hunt an airdrop in PUBG Mobile.

A single game of PUBG Mobile will have a maximum of 5 airdrops.

Planning your strategy for the airdrops is crucial.

PUBG Mobile has emerged as one of the leading mobile games in the industry today. In this multiplayer mobile game, players need to take a drop on a remote island and survive epic 100-player classic battles.

You can instantly gear up with loots to fight it out in the battlefield. However, there are certain exceedingly rare items like the AWM or the AUG that are exclusive to airdrops only. A single game of PUBG Mobile will have a maximum of 5 airdrops.

This crate-hunting guide will provide you with a step-by-step explanation on how you can reliably play as a raid boss in your PUBG Mobile matches.

Looting an airdrop can be tediously slow and risky, but it also allows you to play the game with the best weapons, armor and scopes. This strategy can be used in solos, duos or squads.

A step-by-step guide to hunt an airdrop:

#1 We already know that every round of PUBG Mobile is different and unique in it’s own way. Each game has a different flight trajectory and different circle. Therefore, at the start of the circle of each round, you have to make sure to stay central on the map and also acquire a vehicle.

#2 After you have a decent amount of loot, start focusing on the first airdrop. When talking about crate timers, we will refer to the in-game circle timer. These timers are from the anecdotal experience as official spawn times aren’t available.

#3 The first plane will fly over between 1.45 and 3.45 on the circle timer. Most planes seem to spawn between 3.00 and 3.30 on the timer. The first crate is the most important, as it sets you up for the whole game and it is never contested if you get their in time.

Unless the care packages drop at a high traffic area like the School or the Military Base, you will be able to gear up peacefully without worrying about getting shot.

#4 You need to be close to the center of the circle with good sightlines by 3.30 on the timer. If you arrive late, there is a risk of missing where the crate drops and getting stranded in the middle of nowhere with hardly any loot to play with.

Advertisement

Pay extra attention to the planes’s distinctive turboprop engines that can be heard well before it drops off a crate, giving players plenty of notice before arriving.

#5 If you have squadmates, spread out around the circle so that you have good coverage of the plane’s entire path. A single cargo plane drops two crates about 10% of the time. So, if you’re able to watch the whole flight trajectory, you can fast-track your looting and secure double crates. A handy rule of thumb is that the crate takes 55 seconds to land.

#6 After securing the first crate, you’ll have a window of about 7 minutes until the next crate drops. In this time you need to find meds, ammo, attachments and small scopes like red-dot or a holographic, as these aren’t found in the crates. The best way is to loot small, safe compounds which are central to the circle, or chase gunshots and hunt down squads with your crate weapon.

#7 The second plane usually arrives 20 to 30 seconds before the first zone closes in. The second crate is much more likely to be contested. So it is important to scout the area, spread out and take cover. If the area looks clear, send a teammate to loot the airdrop.

#8 With the second loot secured, you will then be in a solid position to plan out the rest of the game. Between two crates, random loot and possibly some kills, chances are you will be fully geared up. Thereafter you can play the game according to your playstyle.

#9 If you’re missing scopes or perhaps a crate, you can still go for the third drop. But the circle will be quite small at this point and the risk is high. Note that there are five airdrops in a single game of PUBG Mobile.

#10 The first drop contains Gillie Suit (97% chance), AWM (60% chance). While in the mid drops, you can get AWM as well as M249 (70% chance).