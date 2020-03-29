PUBG Guide: How to master Gyroscope in a week? Learn from Sc0ut and Jonathan

Master gyroscope in a week and be unbeatable in PUBG Mobile.

Featuring the gyroscope sensitivity of Sc0ut, Jonathan and Coffin.

In picture: Jonathan (left) & Sc0ut (right)

PUBG Mobile has been the latest sensation in India which pulls a large section of Indian youths, as many as 50M players according to a survey. It has evolved greatly in India in the past one year and is slowly turning out to be an Esports centric game. Players around the world has felt the need of switching to gyro where you don’t necessarily have to touch your phone screen to change the orientation. With gyroscope on it becomes easier to handle the recoil of the guns while switching targets and have a better reflexes.

With the help of gyroscope you can move the targets without swiping your thumb on your phone screen and therefore have a better reflexes when you engage with a multiple opponent at the same time. In this tutorial, we'll cover how one can tweak the gyroscope settings for better performance.

Turn on the gyroscope

Open the game and head to the Settings menu on the home screen in the bottom left. In the basic menu, turn on the gyroscope. It is recommended to now jump onto the training ground to know what sensitivity suits your game best. You can adjust these settings right after enabling the gyroscope but it’s better to first experience the default settings in-game.

Adjust the sensitivity.

To fine-tune the Gyroscope sensitivity according to your requirements, select Sensitivity from the Settings menu and scroll down to the end. Here you get the sliders for adjusting your sensitivity, ranging from red-dot to all the way upto 8x.

1. Hipfire 2. Scope-on

It is important to note that higher the sensitivity, lesser the accuracy and better the control of recoil and vice versa. Therefore you’ll need to figure out if you’re willing to engage in more up-close encounters where your hip fire comes handy or if you’ll take mid-range fights and transfer sprays on to your opponents. The answer to the above will give you the necessary hint about your perfect sensitivity going forward. However for the bolt action guns lower the sensitivity.

For an effective recoil control using gyroscope your phone needs to be stable so that you get a good grip and avoid any kind of shakiness while transfering sprays. If you’re beginner who has felt the need to shift to gyroscope because of the raise in competition even in classic lobbies, you should probably start off with M416 without attachments and try to hit close and far moving targets with different scopes on, since it is relatively easier to control the recoil of the gun. 6x (zoom out to 3x magnification) is the go to scope by all the professional players because of its versatility and simple rangefinder.

Another factor that might affect your accuracy is when you use ADS while spraying down with scope on. The hidden trick that many seem to miss is changing your ADS sensitivity to 1 (or as less as possible) and become completely gyroscope-dependent. This is turn will not hamper your accuracy in case of mistouch on your phone screen.

Again with the advent of professionals in PUBG Mobile domain, there is always a thing or two you can you can learn from them. Players around the world have figured out different strategies and game style to match to the current level of competitiveness in order to sustain and keep themselves relevent in rapidly changing times. Change is merely a challenge to a set of doing things, a push to get out of your comfot zone and go into an unfamiliar territory. We all remember how Sc0ut popularised the use of gyroscope among the Indian competitive and casual players after he came back playing the PMSC 2018, and very recently Jonathan has come up with his famous jiggles (move and shoot) that can outfox even the best of players.

Here we will feature some of the best sensitivities of the current crop of professional players to help you master the gyroscope.

Gyroscope sensitivity of Sc0ut (4 Finger Claw)

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 300%

2x Scope: 300%

3x: 250%

4x: 131%

6x: 220%

8x: 40%

Gyroscope sensitivity of Jonathan (2 Finger Set-up)

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 300%

2x Scope: 300%

3x: 240%

4x: 235%

6x: 210%

8x: 80%

Gyroscope sensitivity of Coffin (2 Finger Set-up)

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 300%

2x Scope: 300%

3x: 200%

4x: 120%

6x: 80%

8x: 60%