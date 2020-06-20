How to use the AKM Assault Rifle in PUBG Mobile

The AKM is one of the best Assault rifles available in PUBG Mobile, albeit with certain drawbacks. The gun uses 7.62 mm bullets and has an impressive base damage of 49. It is great for short to mid-range shooting, and has a decent fire rate of 68, with a standard magazine capacity of 30 bullets. But masterting it is another challenge entirely for PUBG Mobile enthusiasts.

In this article, we will look at ways in which the AKM can be effectively used in PUBG Mobile:

1. Attachments: First and foremost, there are various drawbacks to the gun, such as the heavy recoil and low accuracy and range. To counter these, using all the available attachments is recommended.

The AKM has 3 attachment slots, and in our opinion, they must be used for a compensator, an extended magazine and a scope. Due to the low range, a 4X or 6X tactical scope is recommended. However, in case you plan on combining the AR with another gun with better range and accuracy, a red-dot sight will do the job, as far as short to mid-range shooting is concerned.

2. Firing technique: Secondly, due to the AR's high recoil and low accuracy, the firing technique might need some adjustment, especially for seasoned PUBG Mobile gamers who are used to better weapons. In order to further ease its usage, gamers can consider using it on burst mode, with a good tactical scope for mid to long-range shooting.

Firing in short bursts in order to gain time to adjust the reticule is another effective strategy. As the AKM is a high-damage gun with below average stats, using it requires practice and decisiveness when shooting.

3. Weapon choice: Because of its various limitations, the AKM should be used as a secondary weapon, along with a more reliable primary weapon for mid to long-range shooting.

An AKM without all the necessary attachments is only fit for use in short to mid-range battles, and therefore must be used accordingly in PUBG Mobile.

4. Combat recoil: Even after following the above tips and using a compensator for the high recoil, the AKM can prove to be a difficult gun to use in PUBG Mobile. However, with its high damage rate, it is a perfect gun to be used in short range combats, as the recoil is manageable for nearby opponents.

Regardless, while using this gun, one needs to be utterly mindful of the high recoil, and the gun itself should only be used in accordance with the above tips in PUBG Mobile.

5. Miscellaneous: The high base damage means that if used properly, the AKM can be one of the most lethal weapons for short-range shooting. Due to this, another weapon with better range and accuracy, and a more manageable recoil, must be used as the primary weapon. Lastly, the gun is better to be used in the early stages of a game, after which it can be replaced with a better weapon.

Given below is the recoil spray comparison between the AKM, the M416 and other popular weapons in PUBG Mobile:

