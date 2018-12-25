PUBG Guide: Parachute system received an overhaul with the latest update

Kredy FOLLOW ANALYST News 10 // 25 Dec 2018, 09:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Image Courtesy: The PUBG Corporation

What's the story?

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' latest update introduced new parachuting mechanics along with the influx of the new snow map Vikendi.

In case you didn't know...

The Update #24 introduced to PUBG earlier this month brought in the much-anticipated Vikendi snow map to the game along with the introduction of a slew of changes and all-important bug fixes.

PUBG Map Vikendi is a 6 km X 6 km snow-covered map, offering a much more tactical experience than the previously released Sanhok. Furthermore, the map introduced a new weapon, a new vehicle and numerous changes to the gameplay mechanics, including the ability to track players by the footprints and vehicle tracks.

The heart of the matter

With the changes to the parachuting system, one needs to rework their landing approach to reach their designated spots with increased precision.

Patch Notes:

Freefalling

Holding SPRINT [Default SHIFT] now puts you into a dive at full speed straight down towards the ground.

Turning speed is now much faster and has increased control, responsiveness, and precision.

Parachuting

Added new freefall animations and increased overall control and responsiveness.

Holding SPRINT [Default SHIFT] helps you drop faster and land quicker.

Holding WALK [Default LCTRL] lets you glide, when you want to travel a longer distance.

You can now cut the parachute while relatively close to the ground, while still moving through the air. This can be used to strategically to get to your drop point faster, but be careful, as you can take damage if you drop too far.

Advertisement

Added new landing animations

The speed in which you land matters, as landing too fast may force your character to roll, or roll for longer, before you can gain full control of your movement.

Colliding with buildings or objects while parachuting will now automatically cut your parachute. Be careful!

The parachute no longer disappears instantly after landing.

According to the patch notes, players can cut the parachute when they are close to the ground, which will help them to land faster. However, one should exercise caution as cutting the cord early could induce fall damage.

The addition of new landing animations now factors in the landing speed, as landing too fast now forces the characters to roll for longer durations in an uncontrolled manner.

Also, changes are made to freefalling and parachuting, allowing players to drop and turn faster.

What's next?

The reworked parachuting system changes the way one approaches the start of the game, forcing the players to rethink their strategy, which ultimately, ensures that everyone experiences a fresh gameplay experience in PUBG.

Get all the latest Video Game News on Sportskeeda.

Advertisement