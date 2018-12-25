×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

PUBG Guide: Parachute system received an overhaul with the latest update

Kredy
ANALYST
News
10   //    25 Dec 2018, 09:12 IST

Image Courtesy: The PUBG Corporation
Image Courtesy: The PUBG Corporation

What's the story?

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' latest update introduced new parachuting mechanics along with the influx of the new snow map Vikendi.

In case you didn't know...

The Update #24 introduced to PUBG earlier this month brought in the much-anticipated Vikendi snow map to the game along with the introduction of a slew of changes and all-important bug fixes.

PUBG Map Vikendi is a 6 km X 6 km snow-covered map, offering a much more tactical experience than the previously released Sanhok. Furthermore, the map introduced a new weapon, a new vehicle and numerous changes to the gameplay mechanics, including the ability to track players by the footprints and vehicle tracks.

The heart of the matter

With the changes to the parachuting system, one needs to rework their landing approach to reach their designated spots with increased precision.

Patch Notes:

Freefalling

  • Holding SPRINT [Default SHIFT] now puts you into a dive at full speed straight down towards the ground.
  • Turning speed is now much faster and has increased control, responsiveness, and precision.

Parachuting

  • Added new freefall animations and increased overall control and responsiveness.
  • Holding SPRINT [Default SHIFT] helps you drop faster and land quicker.
  • Holding WALK [Default LCTRL] lets you glide, when you want to travel a longer distance.
  • You can now cut the parachute while relatively close to the ground, while still moving through the air. This can be used to strategically to get to your drop point faster, but be careful, as you can take damage if you drop too far.
Advertisement

Added new landing animations

  • The speed in which you land matters, as landing too fast may force your character to roll, or roll for longer, before you can gain full control of your movement.
  • Colliding with buildings or objects while parachuting will now automatically cut your parachute. Be careful!
  • The parachute no longer disappears instantly after landing.

According to the patch notes, players can cut the parachute when they are close to the ground, which will help them to land faster. However, one should exercise caution as cutting the cord early could induce fall damage.

The addition of new landing animations now factors in the landing speed, as landing too fast now forces the characters to roll for longer durations in an uncontrolled manner.

Also, changes are made to freefalling and parachuting, allowing players to drop and turn faster.

What's next?

The reworked parachuting system changes the way one approaches the start of the game, forcing the players to rethink their strategy, which ultimately, ensures that everyone experiences a fresh gameplay experience in PUBG. 

Get all the latest Video Game News on Sportskeeda.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Maps PUBG Guide
Kredy
ANALYST
Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
PUBG PC Update#24 Patch Notes Revealed, Added New Replay...
RELATED STORY
PUBG PS4 launches on December 7 with Playstation...
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: PUBG Snow Map "Vikendi" Confirmed for PUBG...
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile News: PUBG Mobile Update 0.10.0 launched for...
RELATED STORY
PUBG Update: PUBG Mobile Update is Out on Android and...
RELATED STORY
PUBG Update: Everything you Need to know About PUBG...
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Update: PUBG Mobile's Latest Update is out...
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Update 0.10 Patch Notes Leaked, Includes Snow...
RELATED STORY
PUBG Update: Finally PUBG Snow Map is Available for...
RELATED STORY
PUBG Update: Why PUBG Snow Map Vikendi is not yet...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us