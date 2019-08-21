PUBG Guide: PUBG Lite introduces Fashion Week event; here's how to take part in it!

PUBG Lite poster.

PUBG Lite developers never fail to surprise their players by bringing new updates and events. Also, the updates and hotfixes are now deploying regularly to make the game more realistic and bug-free. But this time developers have brought in an extraordinary event which will give free, permanent rewards in the game.

However, the event is not introduced in the game; it will be conducted on leading social media platform Facebook. PUBG Lite official page posted recently on their Facebook wall the announcement of this event:

PUBG Lite fashion week event is now available, and the winners will be awarded a crisp skin. So without wasting time any further, let's take a look at the details of this event along with steps of participation.

PUBG Lite Fashion Week

PUBG Lite fashion week is an online event which is organised by PUBG Lite Facebook Page officially. By participating in this event, one can win a fantastic outfit, and the reward is permanent. The event is only valid till 28th of August, and the participation is free.

Reward: Brand New cash costume set (Random Color)

The reward will be given to winners on the 29th of August and the redeemable code will be delivered to your registered e-mail.

Steps to participate in this event:

Invite three friends in your lobby and wear the best outfits in your PUBG Lite inventory.

Take a screenshot of the lobby with your friends.

Upload the screenshot on your Facebook Profile, use the tag “@PUBG LITE” and include the following hashtag: #PUBG Lite

Leave the in-game names of your whole teams in the comments section of this post.

By following the steps mentioned above, one can take participate in this event. If you have any doubt regarding this, feel free to ask by posting your questions in the comments section. Also, share this article with your PUBG Lite friends.

