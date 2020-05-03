PUBG Guide: Where to find AWM in PUBG Mobile

AWM in PUBG Mobile

One of the most potent snipers in PUBG Mobile is the AWM (Arctic Warfare Magnum) as its bullets have enormous damage that even a level 3 helmet cannot tolerate.

PUBG Gamepedia describes the AWM as follows:

"The AWM is a powerful bolt action rifle designed for extreme range sharpshooting. Dealing the highest amount of damage out of any gun in the game, it is also one of only two ranged weapons (the other being the crossbow) capable of killing any player in one shot to the head."

"At distances beyond 500 meters, it becomes the only gun in the game that can kill players in one shot to the head. The long reload, the time between shots, considerable damage, and different ammo all represent the high risk and high reward gameplay that requires the user to have patience and a steady aim."

Airdrops in PUBG Mobile

The AWM comes only in airdrops and flare drops. Moreover, its ammunition (.300 Magnum), which comes with 20 magazines, is also airdrop exclusive. The attachments of the AWM are muzzle, mag, grip, and scope, which you can find anywhere on the map.

However, there is no way one can find the deadly weapon in the buildings and containers of Georgopol in the Erangel map. So, where exactly is AWM located? Let us take a look at how and where we could find this famous sniper in PUBG Mobile.

Flare gun in PUBG Mobile

Where you can locate AWM in PUBG Mobile

Regular drops, which are conveyed by planes, are mostly located near the centre of the zone. This means that you would need to move and rotate to the centre if you are hunting for an AWM.

Apart from the airdrops, you can also get an AWM using flare guns. A red-coloured pistol shape gun is usually found in Georgopol, Military Base, Mylta Power and Novo in the Erangel map as well as Bootcamp and Paradise in the Sanhok map. Another way to find an AWM is by killing an enemy and looting them, provided they already possess the weapon.

In conclusion, an AWM is not that difficult to locate. Once you are used to the game and are already hunting for airdrops, finding the lethal weapon would not be an arduous task.