PUBG Guide: Where to find Kar98k in Erangel in PUBG Mobile?

Where to find Kar98k in PUBG Mobile?

While playing PUBG Mobile, the first thing that a player looks for are the best places to find loot. The weapons randomly spawn in all the locations of maps like Erangel, Sanhok, Vikendi, and Miramar. The regions where the best loot is available will always have higher traffic.

The Kar98k stands for Karabiner 98 Kurz. It is one of the most preferred sniper rifles in PUBG Mobile. This 7.62 mm sniper, due to its precise aim, is the favorite choice for players in maps like Miramar and Erangel.

This gun can kill a player with only one head-shot if the opponent is wearing a level 2 helmet. It is used in single fire mode, and the range of this gun is between 100 and 600. The ammo magazine capacity is five with a bullet speed of 760.

Popular locations to find Kar98k in PUBG Mobile

Specifications of Kar-98

The locations listed below have a huge chance of finding Kar98. These locations are for the Erangel map as most players prefer to play the Erangel map.

Georgopol

Georgopol is located at the top left side of the Erangel map near the hospital. In Georgopol, you will always find a gun close to the tower. But always keep backup for yourself as most of the players go to Georgopol because it is one of the best sites for massive loot.

Military Base

The military base is located at the middle bottom of the map with the most significant loots. Aim for the three long buildings in a U-shape for dense amounts of loot. But always be prepared for a fight as most of the players go there for the massive loot on offer.

Prison

This is also the right place for loot where you can find Kar98k in 7/10 matches. Prison is covered with huge mountains. It is located near Mansion and Shelter at the right bottom of the map. There are various places full of loot near the prison.

Pochinki

Pochinki in PUBG Mobile

Pochinki is the area that has the highest traffic, as it is located in the middle of the map near the school and farmlands. There are some apartments and the main building where you can spot a Kar98. The best part about Pochinki is that you don't have to travel a long way since you are in the middle of the map and a safe zone is close by.

Mylta Power

In Mylta power, the green building and Mylta power factory are the most common places where you can find a satisfactory loot. Land on the roof to find the best weapons and level-3 armors. The risk of dying is less as this is in the rightmost corner of the map, where many players don't land.