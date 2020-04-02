PUBG: How to play PUBG Mobile online with low ping?

There are seven methods to reduce high ping in PUBG Mobile online.

To minimise the gameplay lag while playing PUBG Mobile online, low ping is extremely necessary.

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile, the battle royale game which is available for mobile and has been developed by Tencent Games, has already won the heart of the mobile gaming community and has also acquired the majority of the share of the mobile video game market.

If one considers the stats of the game, PUBG Mobile has gained over 100 million+ downloads on Google Playstore and has an overall rating of 4.3 stars.

As one knows, PUBG Mobile is an online multiplayer game and in this category, ping or network latency plays a crucial rule while playing the game. In PUBG Mobile, the ping is shown on the bottom left of the screen that looks like a WiFi symbol.

If a gamer is experiencing lag in PUBG Mobile, then high ping could be a possible reason. And, if you are also fed up of the high ping and the unusual lag, there is no need to worry, as there are several solutions to fix that particular issue.

Here are some essential steps that will guide you on how to get low ping or latency while playing PUBG Mobile online.

#1 Check your Internet connection speed

The primary aspect on which ping depends is the connection speed. If PUBG Mobile is not getting enough bandwidth, the game will face issues to provide low latency and it will lag quite frequently.

To check your internet connection speed, download the Speedtest app by Okla from Google Playstore and check the quality of the internet by running a speed test. The app will also show you the Ping Measurement to your nearest server. If you're getting a high ping on the test as, then try switching over to another network.

Image via: Google Images

#2 Choose the nearest server in PUBG Mobile

At times, a wrong selection of the server tends to cause high in-game ping. As a rule, the farther the server is, the higher the ping will be. To change the server in PUBG Mobile, open the game and the option is located on the top right corner of the screen. Choose the nearest server and recheck your ping. For example, players living in the Asia region will experience a lower ping in the Asian server.

Server selection

#3 Disable Sync on your phone

The Sync feature on android smartphones updates the data of mobile applications automatically. While doing this, the Synchronization feature consumes internet speed, which causes less allocation of internet speed to PUBG Mobile.

In order to fix this, disable the Synchronization by navigating to Settings>Accounts&Sync>Auto-sync data. Disable the auto-sync option, and you would be good to go. But after disabling this, the users need to manually sync applications like G-Mail, Yahoo Mail and the likes, in order to receive new data from the server.

#4 Disable Auto Update in Google Playstore

On a majority of the occasions, the users are unaware that Google Playstore is auto-updating the apps and eating a large portion of your internet connection. The best practice to solve this issue is the turn off automatic updates.

For this, open Google Playstore>settings>Auto Update apps. After selection, a list of options will appear in which you need to select the third one, i.e. 'Don't auto-update apps'. It will not only fix your ping issue but also reduce the lag while playing PUBG Mobile.

Google Playstore

#5 Uninstall unwanted applications

Applications like Clean Master or Phone booster are just like a parasite for your device. Instead of keeping your phone steady, these apps are just meant for showing advertisements to its user. Along with this, these types of applications consume a large chunk of storage space. Make sure to uninstall these applications from your phone, which would then allow PUBG Mobile to fully utilize the phone storage space as well.

#6 Close applications running in background

While playing PUBG Mobile, make sure you close all other apps to reduce the ping. This happens when apps like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram are running in the background and increasing the data consumption of your limited plan. Consider removing all the recent applications or ensure that only important apps are kept. This will also give a longer battery life and avoid the overheating issue.

#7 Repair PUBG Game

The last method to fix the high ping is to repair the PUBG Mobile game itself. Sometimes, the configuration file of the game gets corrupted, which makes the network conditions untenable. In such a situation, repair PUBG Mobile application by logging out your account from the game and by tapping on the repair button, as shown in the image below.

Repair PUBG Mobile

So, here are some methods by which you can fix your high ping issue and enjoy lag-free game-play in PUBG Mobile online. If you are still facing issues, make sure to contact the PUBG Mobile staff team.