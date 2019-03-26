PUBG News: How to win a free hat in Player Unknown's Battlegrounds

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 23 // 26 Mar 2019, 11:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Get your own dirty denim baseball cap

Player Unknown's Battlegrounds is celebrating its 2-year anniversary since it's launch on Steam early access. PUBG Corp are giving fans a special limited edition 2-year anniversary baseball cap for free and here's how you can unlock it for yourself.

How to win a free cap in Player Unknown's Battlegrounds

The dirty denim baseball cap can be found in the PUBG in-game store and added to your collection for free. Players have until April 24 to grab it.

Here's what the anniversary post from Team PUBG states:

"Reflecting on 2018 specifically, we began to tackle some of the issues that came with the lessons we’ve learned as a company, releasing several quality of life improvements and recommitting to higher quality, more stable builds. 2018 also saw the launch of our Training Mode and two brand new maps, the small but savage island map of Sanhok and the beautiful icy landscapes of Vikendi.

Lastly, we brought the high intensity PUBG experience to our fans on console with official releases on both XBOX and PlayStation. But just because we’re celebrating how far we’ve come doesn’t mean we’re not aware of what we still need to accomplish. We’re currently deep into planning improvements to our first map, Erangel. The first changes in this process, increasing and improving loot, have already deployed to test servers, where we welcome your feedback. "

Player Unknown's Battlegrounds' official YouTube channel also posted the following video on the second anniversary of PUBG's release:

PUBG is widely credited as bringing the battle royale genre to the mainstream and the game, especially the mobile version, has taken the world by storm. Other battle royale games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, COD's Blackout and the recently released Firestorm mode in Battlefiled V have followed PUBG into the BR market.

Advertisement