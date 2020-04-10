PUBG Leaks: PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass rewards leaked

PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass will reportedly bring about new outfits and a weapon skin.

It is expected that Season 13 will begin after the release of the 0.18.0 update.

Season 13 Royale Pass

PUBG Mobile will soon bring out its 0.18.0 update and Season 13 Royale Pass. In fact, the developers have also started the beta testing of the next update. After a month of testing, the officials will start preparations to launch the update on the Google Playstore.

The Season 12 Royale Pass will end on 11th May and once the previous season ends, players can experience the Season 13 Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile. The excitement for the new season is immense among the players. The forthcoming season would feature a Power Ranger theme in which players can get exclusive outfits and skins based on Power Rangers. In addition, Season 13 will also bring various new emotes and weapon skins to the game.

Here's a look at the Season 13 Royale Pass rewards.

PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass rewards leaked

Power Ranger Mythic Outfit

Power Ranger Mythic Outfit

The Mythic Outfit is going to be introduced for Power Ranger fans to enable them to emulate their favourite character in the game. This rare outfit can be obtained at the final level of Season 13 Royale Pass, i.e. Level 100. For the same, the players are required to purchase the Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile. In addition, the developers have also introduced an iron shield on the character to make the outfit aesthetically brilliant.

Vector skin

Vector Skin

PUBG Mobile has introduced something special for SMG lovers. The players can equip an elite skin of Vector in the upcoming Royale Pass. Outlining its design, the weapon finish has been highlighted by a combination of four different colours, making it more attractive. Moreover, players can see a power ranger symbol on the right side of the trigger button.

Ghost Outfit

Ghost Skin

The Ghost Outfit which is meant to threaten the enemies is considered to be one of the rarest rewards in the Season 13 Royale Pass. Along with this, the costume comes with a gas mask and gloves. However, the level at which the outfit would be attainable is still unclear. According to some leaks, players can get this outfit by opening crates.

It is expected that the Season 13 Royale Pass will be rolled out after the release of the 0.18.0 update. Following the same, players can play on an entirely new map, try out various new modes and savour other unique additions.