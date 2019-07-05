PUBG Lite: First impressions and review in India

PUBG Lite Becomes Officially Available In India

After a long wait, PUBG Lite becomes officially available to download and play for PUBG fans out here in India. The game was released in its beta version last year and since then all Indian players have been waiting for it to launch in the country. The game was introduced with pre-registrations which came with some initial rewards for the players including a gun skin and a parachute skins. Currently, the game is up for pre-download on the official website of PUBG Lite.

Initial Impressions:

The game is running very lag-free and players are getting a very good ping. If you have a strong wi-fi connection you should easily get 10-20ms ping, while on the mobile hotspot you can get 90-120ms ping. It means that the servers are very strong and can easily handle the excessive load on them.

I personally downloaded the game for testing and was very much impressed with what the game is offering to the players. The graphics are the same as that of the PC version and looks very amazing. You will have some immense action-packed matches in the game as the gun damage is much better than the Mobile version of the game.

The game comes with 5 graphics options namely:

Very Low

Low

Medium

High

Ultra

You can easily set the graphics according to the specifications of your PC or laptop to get the best experience. PUBG Lite comes with almost the same features as that of the main PC version. PUBG Lite has also released some new patch notes for the game featuring much-improved flare gun and a new vehicle to Sanhok map.

Requirements For PUBG Lite:

If you're looking to run PUBG Lite on your own device, you'll want to consider these hardware requirements:

Minimum Requirements:

OS: Windows 7,8,10 (64bit)

Windows 7,8,10 (64bit) CPU: Core i3 2.4GHz

Core i3 2.4GHz RAM: 4GB

4GB GPU: DirectX11 Intel HD Graphics 4000

DirectX11 Intel HD Graphics 4000 HDD: 4GB

Recommended System Requirements:

OS: Windows 7,8,10 (64bit)

Windows 7,8,10 (64bit) CPU: Core i5 2.8GHz

Core i5 2.8GHz RAM: 8GB

8GB GPU: DirectX11 NVIDIA Geforce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870

DirectX11 NVIDIA Geforce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870 HDD: 4GB

