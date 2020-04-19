PUBG Lite Free BC: How to get unlimited BC in PUBG Lite?

Easy steps to earn free BC in PUBG Lite for skins and cosmetics.

Different legit apps which reward you win real money for surveys and completing other tasks.

​ PUBG Lite

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Lite is an over-optimized version of the original game. PUBG Lite is available on both PC and mobile Platforms. Players can enjoy the full game with a decrease in visual quality and overall aesthetics.

Now, my statement might sound quite confusing. How can a player enjoy a game with decreased visual quality?. The answer to that is simple. PUBG Lite is for players who cannot afford a powerful mobile device or a gaming PC.

PUBG Lite focuses on performance over visual quality. However, the game still looks and plays well. Thousands of players play PUBG Lite daily on their respective devices. As the game is free, the developers use micro-transactions to generate revenue. But, it is also truth that most players play the lite version of the game because they cannot afford a powerful device.

BC controls almost every transaction in the game. To buy cosmetics and skins you have to pay BC. However, not everyone likes to convert their real money into a digital one to increase their player's aesthetics. There are a few ways in which players can earn free BC.

Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is an official app by Google which pays you for completing surveys. The opinion rewards are one of the few legit apps which can easily help you to earn real money and invest it on BC. The app pays you in terms of Google Play wallet balance or PayPal balance for completing surveys.

Swag Bucks

Swag Bucks is similar to that of Google Opinion Rewards. The only difference is that it has a lot more option to earn money than its alternative. Swag Bucks pay you for-

Surveys

Answer questions

Playing games

Watching videos

Taking part in polls and more.

GymPact

GymPact is an app which pays in USD for each workout session. The app pays you well and on the other side, it is better for your fitness. Players those who like to keep their body in shape can try this one out.

Other ways

Always look out for local tournaments, matches and giveaways which quite often rewards you with either money or skins.