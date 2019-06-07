PUBG Lite: GamerConnect Kolkata to Offer Exclusive PUBG Lite Rewards

PUBG Lite

Great news for the gamers in Kolkata! The official PUBG lite facebook page just confirmed about their presence in the GamerConnect Kolkata event. What else? People who will be visiting there will get some exclusive rewards.

The official Facebook page mentioned that the players who will be visiting GamerConnect Kolkata have to do a few steps to get the exclusive rewards.

We are thrilled to announce that PUBG LITE will soon be expanding to India! As the first event, we present PUBG x Gamer Connect Kolkata to our Indian players!

Visit #GamerConnectKolkata and follow the steps below to receive a special treat/reward.

How to get those exclusive rewards?

Visit GC Kolkata and find the PUBG LITE booth. Like the official facebook page of PUBG Lite Take a photo at the photo booth. Post it on your (Facebook) page with our hashtags: #PUBGLITE #PLAY_PUBGLITE_TOGETHER Fill out the Google form at the venue and receive the gift codes via email on June 13th.

So, it is evident that PUBG lite is finally expanding to India after more than 5 months of Beta testing. Starting with Thailand, the game is currently available in 15+ countries including a ouple of Asian, European and South American countries. Now India is about to be added on that list.

However, we are yet to know about the exact release date of PUBG Lite. It is rumored to available in the last week of June with the next update. But, with Gamerconnect Kolkata, there are chances that the game may become availble before that.

Incase, if you still do not know, PUBG Lite is the lightweight version of the popular PC game Player Unknowns Battle Ground known as PUBG. PUBG Lite is developed with the initiative to let the low end PC users to experience the best battle royale game!

So, are you excited about the GameConnect Kolkata? Do let us know in the comments below!

