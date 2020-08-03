How to get a free cricket outfit set in PUBG Mobile Lite

Tencent Games has never missed a chance to surprise PUBG Mobile Lite players with regular updates and new features. As part of the game's first-anniversary celebration, the officials have now introduced a new event called Anniversary: The Tycon, which gives away free, permanent rewards to players, which the game doesn't typically offer. Hence, players have a great chance to add to their collection.

Permanent cricket outfit set

Here, we look at the full details of the PUBG Mobile Lite Anniversary: The Tycon event, including rewards that players can grab during the event.

PUBG Mobile Lite Anniversary: The Tycon event details

Event duration: 30th July to 8th August

Event rules

Land exactly at level 120 to get the final reward.

Visit the event page to complete daily missions.

Complete daily missions to receive free dice.

Roll the dice to proceed to next levels.

Daily missions will refresh after 24 hours.

How to play?

The PUBG Mobile Lite anniversary event follows the ludo board system, in which players need to roll the dice and race to the final destination. After reaching the 120th level, players will get the cricket outfit set, which can be stored in the inventory permanently.

Follow the below-listed steps to play:

Open the events section, located at the bottom right in the PUBG Mobile lobby.

Navigate to time-limited and select Tycon event.

Click on missions on the left, to see the list of available challenges.

A single task is equivalent to one die.

Roll the dice to progress on the board.

As mentioned earlier, gamers have to land precisely on level 120 to get the final reward. For example, if the player is at level 119 and the die output is 4, they will move forward by one step and backward by three steps. To reach 120 from 119, they should roll the dice precisely to 1.

Rewards

Event rewards

Players will get a complimentary permanent cricket outfit set in PUBG Mobile Lite. At the same time, a bunch of other items is also available, including companion's food, parachute trail, the M416 Golden skin, and a parachute skin. However, some of these rewards are only valid for a few days.

Once a player makes 100% progress, he/she will get a permanent cricket set in PUBG Mobile Lite as a final reward. Thus, players are advised to check-in quickly, as it's also a time-limited event.