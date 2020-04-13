PUBG Lite: How to complete Chicken Medal Festival Event?

PUBG Lite's Chicken Medal Festival event is giving 260 free Medals to players.

Players can exchange four Chicken Medals for a paid PUBG Lite crate.

The Chicken Medal festival is live in PUBG Lite, and the developers are giving free exclusive rewards to their players.

The Chicken Medal is a new unique in-game currency which was introduced in one of the previous updates of PUBG Lite. Through these chicken medals, players can get paid crates for free through exchange. After trading four chicken medals, players receive one paid crate, which can be used to obtain various outfits, weapon skins, and other rare items in the game.

In PUBG Lite, the Chicken Medal Festival started on 5th April, and through this event, players can acquire a tremendous amount of chicken medals for free. Moreover, it's very easy to participate in and complete this event. Players can follow the simple guide given below to receive the rewards.

How to Enter the PUBG Lite Chicken Medal Festival Event:

To participate, players are required to clear some easy missions every week, and the reward will be given at the end of the week. Here's the list of tasks:

[MISSION 1] Play Erangel in SQUAD 7 times

During APR 5th 06:00 UTC ~ APR 11th 06:00 UTC

Reward: Chicken Medal 70EA

[MISSION 2] Play Miramar 7 times

During APR 12th 06:00 UTC ~ APR 18th 06:00 UTC

Reward: Chicken Medal 70EA

[MISSION 3] Play Sanhok in DUO 7 times

During APR 19th 06:00 UTC ~ APR 25th 06:00 UTC

Reward: Chicken Medal 70EA

[MISSION 4] Play any map 5 times

During APR 26th 06:00 UTC ~ APR 30th 06:00 UTC

Reward: Chicken Medal 50EA

The Chicken Medal Festival event is valid till April 30, 2020 (06:00 UTC). During this event, a total of 260 EA Chicken Medals will be awarded to the players who complete the above tasks. The event popup will appear when users open PUBG Lite game. If the event popup is not showing up, make sure to restart the lobby by pressing the escape button on the keyboard.