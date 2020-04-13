PUBG Lite map: Top 5 loot spots in Vikendi map

5 places to get the best loots in the PUBG Lite Vikendi map.

PUBG Mobile Lite, very recently, introduced the new snow map Vikendi. It is a map piled with snow which makes it visually very different from the other maps in the game. A total of 60 players drop on to the 2x2 km island and fight for survival in a shrinking battlefield.

As everyone is aware, while playing this game, a good loot is essential to beat your opponents. In this article, we talk about the top 5 loot spots in Vikendi that will equip you with the best weapons for the showdown with your opponents.

#5 Dino Park

Coming in at number five on this list is Dino Park. It has some of the best loots in the map, and the place is generally flooded with players trying to contest the ultimate loot. Chances are you might get into early gunfights in the theme park.

Dino Park has a few buildings and shacks dotted around the edge that is perfect for zipping in and out of tough situations. The maze in the centre offers a bit of protection to loot up and go.

#4 Podvosto

This tightly packed town, located along the river near the centre of the map, is a great place to loot. This place, with an urban combat environment, encourages house-to-house combats, and gun tactics between buildings. The bombed-out buildings here offer little cover, but make up for with terrain cover.

#3 Castle

Castle is one of the busiest hot drops in Vikendi. But it also allows you to gear up with level 3 pieces of equipment to survive the early bloodbath. It has three multi-storied buildings, connected by a courtyard and bridges, that are packed full of loot.

There are multiple access points in this place that offer a fierce close quarter combat arena. In addition to the loot factor, Castle is a such popular drop spot because of its centralised location. Players find themselves in a good position for the first few circles if they eliminate their competition.

#2 Goroka

A place located just north of the frozen lake, Goroka is the third-best location to gear up for early fights. Before engaging in house-to-house combats, this place will provide you with decent loot.

Goroka has multiple tiers, and offers compact battle zones which are ideal for quick fights. Additionally, there won’t be a shortage of any loot even if you are playing duos or squads.

#1 Cosmodrome

Cosmodrome is one of the most iconic places in the Vikendi map. It has giant rockets, large warehouses, domes, and plenty of cover to play with. Cosmodrome is an open area where you can find some of the best loots spread out in the map. Here you can comfortably get your hands on a sniper or a flare gun.