PUBG LITE: New Update Released on the PC Version; New Weapons and Modes

Tarun Sayal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
18   //    04 Jun 2019, 17:47 IST

PUBG Lite
PUBG Lite

PUBG Lite the lighter version of PUBG PC is in development or beta phase for Low-End Systems. However, this beta is available in only some countries like Singapore, Thailand, etc. Recently in their blog, PUBG Lite has announced that the Beta Testing will expand to two more countries i.e. Brazil and Turkey.

But Apart from this, if you have tried playing PUBG Lite recently, then a popup woul have appeared saying that "Servers are under Maintenance! Please Try again after some time".

PUBG Lite servers are under maintenance because developers are preparing the game for a new PUBG update. In their news section, PUBG Lite has announced that:-

On June 4, 2019, the PUBG LITE servers will be under maintenance for an update.
Server maintenance will be held for 3 hours from 9:00AM~12:00PM (GMT+8).
There will be various bug fixes and content updates during this maintenance.
Please be patient with us as we continue to work to enhance your PUBG LITE gameplay experience.
Thank you for your patience.
PUBG LITE
Now finally the wait is over and a new update has been successfully rolled out in the game.

Now lets talk about what's new and the patch notes of June 4 update:-

#Weapons

  1. OBZ the assualt rifle was added to Sanhok Map.
  2. SCAR-L will be replaced by QBZ in Sanhok Map only.

#Vehicles

  1. Car named as Rony is available in Sanhok map

#Item Spawn Rate

  1. Increased item spawn rate in smaller houses in Sanhok.

#Playable Mode

  1. Duo mode is finally added in the game.

#Voice Feature

  1. Added feature to adjust teammates voice sound level.

#Bug Fixes

  1. Fixed the issue where player would teleport to another location in the map.
  2. Fixed the issue when players get stuck in the walls at Paradise Resort. (Sanhok)
  3. Fixed the issue where it was not possible to control the parachute movement after opening the parachute.
  4. Fixed the issue where players could not sit in shallow waters. (Sanhok)

Source: https://lite.pubg.com/2019/06/04/patch-note-june-4-2019/

Stick with Sportskeeda for latest Video Game News

Tags:
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Update PUBG Lite
