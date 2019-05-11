PUBG Lite News: PUBG Lite PC is now available in Brazil and Turkey with some cool in-game events

PUBG Lite PC

Two and half months have passed since the PUBG Lite's BETA test started with Thailand. Slowly, the game expanded to Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Laos, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. Now, Brazil and Turkey have also been added on the list.

While there can be no doubt that the developers are working hard towards pushing the game for a global release, there is still no clarity as to when the game will be released globally. All the PUBG fans including the huge Indian gamers base are eagerly waiting for the official PUBG Lite PC release.

On the official post, the dev team have mentioned,

Hello Players,

PUBG LITE Beta Test will be expanding its service to the following regions:

Brazil and Turkey

Although this is good news for those two particular countries, this slow expansion may lead to global release in no time. However, this is not everything, developers have pushed some cool events with brilliant rewards.

So, let us take a look at these rewards.

Free gift!

Advertisement

Who would love to have this fierce Tiger M416 skin and the Cheetah parachute skin?

How to claim these?

Claiming these is very simple. All you have to do is, clicking participate,

For: All PUBG LITE users

Event Period: May 9th ~ May 22rd

How to Participate:

1. Please click the “CLICK TO PARTICIPATE” button between 5/9(Thurs) ~ 5/23(Thurs)

Users with existing account: login and click the “CLICK TO PARTICIPATE” button.

New user: Create account and click the “CLICK TO PARTICIPATE” button.

2. Participation Complete!

One thing to note here, the players will not get these rewards instantly. The rewards will be distributed directly to the inventory in May 23rd.

If you do not belong to any of these mentioned countries, you can still download and play the game, just follow the simple steps mentioned in this article. And don't forget to let us know your opinion about the game. We would love to hear that!

Also, read