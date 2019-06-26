PUBG LITE: First Impressions after Official PUBG LITE Streaming

Anuj Gupta FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 4 // 26 Jun 2019, 15:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Image Courtesy: Dexerto website

Disclaimer: These are first impressions based on streams of the game, and actual issues with gameplay, if any, will only be evident after the game is finally launched in India.

PUBG LITE for PC has been a hit game in the regions such as Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar, in addition to Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand. The developers of the game PUBG Corporation have already announced that the game will be launched in India on or before 11 July 2019 with the country’s official server. However, a few selected streamers from India like RakaZone Gaming got the chance to have a sneak peek at the game as they were given early access to the server.

The Good and The Bad

We will first go over the positive things about the game which we saw in the official streams. PUBG LITE looks a lot better compared to PUBG Mobile in all aspects whether it is sheer shooting mechanics, graphics or gameplay. First of all, the game is absolutely free to play just like PUBG Mobile and unlike PUBG PC version which has ₹999 price tag on steam.

Secondly, PUBG LITE will launch with India’s own dedicated server. This is a huge thing because PUBG PC and mobile versions do not have dedicated servers only for India, both of the games have SE Asian servers which offer playable but bad ping occasionally. LITE version will have great ping in-game which will help while playing the game. This was noticed in the streams, that the youtubers were getting 15-30 ping on average in the Indian server. So anyone with a decent internet connection will get a good ping.

PUBG LITE will also offer great graphics on computers with low-end specifications. The graphics and character models of the game are very close to the PC version as seen in the streams. The LITE version also has similar shooting and loot collection mechanics to the PC version. The bullet drop, recoil etc. are entirely different from PUBG Mobile but are close to the PC version if not exact.

A free to play game which is really small in size and takes minimum specs to run cannot be slammed much. However, no game is perfect and PUBG LITE also has a few flaws. Streamers complained about the sound of the game which according to them was a bit annoying. For example the sound of match-start after the spawn time is over is very irritating. This is only nitpicking though there is nothing majorly bad about the game except for a few bugs which are there on all versions of the game.

Gameplay and Difficulty

Image Courtesy: The Digital Wise website

The gameplay of PUBG LITE on stream was so similar to PUBG PC that it was difficult to distinguish at a glance. However, someone who has played PUBG PC already will know that the game has a decent learning curve to it and you cannot expect people to fall off the plane and be good at the game. Unlike, PUBG Mobile the game seems really challenging, from opening and closing of doors to looting everything is manual and needs to be performed using specific keys. It is hard to spot enemies in LITE just like the PC version. The map and terrain are highly detailed and it's easy to get intimidated by it if you are coming from Mobile version of the game. Overall one can conclude that PUBG LITE is much more challenging and difficult than the Mobile version. A lot of practice of shooting different guns and making different strategies are required to win in the game.