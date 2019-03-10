×
PUBG Lite (PC): Global release and more features to be added

Wasif Ahmed
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
983   //    10 Mar 2019, 17:32 IST

PUBG LITE is adding new features.
PUBG LITE is adding new features.

It has been over a month since the PUBG LITE beta released on January 24, 2019. Fans who were not able to play the game given the beta release's regional restrictions have since been anxiously waiting for the global release.

In the 2019 March Dev letter released yesterday, the developers revealed their plans for the future as well as the addition of some new features coming for the existing beta.

#1 Steam release

The developers are aiming for a Steam release.
The developers are aiming for a Steam release.

The main highlight of this letter is that the developers revealed their aims for a Steam release. It's the first time the LITE version of the immensely popular battle royale have discussed a global release.

They also said that in the past month of the game's release, they have received plenty of valuable suggestions from players and streamers in the current service regions. Naturally, they've analysed these suggestions to better the game before its global release - which can only be a good thing.

However, the exact date for said release is yet to be announced. The fact they're discussing this though suggests it'll be confirmed shortly.

#2 New features to be added

The letter also stated some new features that will be coming to the LITE version.

The new items which will be coming out include:

Weapons- Beryl M762 (7.62MM), MK47 Mutant (7.62MM), SLR (7.62MM).
Flare Gun
Scopes- 3x and the 6x scope

Players who are familiar with the game on other platforms must be familiar with all of these items and what they do.

Familiar guns from the main PUBG version are being added.
Familiar guns from the main PUBG version are being added.

A bullet penetration system is also in the works, too. Shots fired in the game will now be able to penetrate obstacles just like they do in the real world, while the letter informed players that a the free reward system is being improved in-game. Players who spend time want to earn more free items to decorate their character with, which is good news for those who do not like purchasing things in-game.

The item balance in maps and anti-cheat are the final things addressed in this letter. The developers are increasing the randomness of loot drops across the map and they're further strengthening their anti-cheat system too. The entire March Dev Letter can be found here.

Make sure to follow Sportskeeda for the latest Gaming news!

Wasif Ahmed
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Writing.
