PUBG Lite PC: How to play PUBG Lite on PC?

PUBG PC Lite is easily available on the official website of PC

PUBG PC Lite is the lighter version of PUBG PC. This game has been designed for devices with low specifications that can't run high-performance games. PUBG Lite PC has been made in such a manner that it can be played on any PC having at least 4 GB RAM.

It can run on any operating system like Window 7 or Window 8. The lighter version can also be downloaded on PC and here is the simple guide to download and play PUBG Lite on PC.

PUBG PC Lite: Download and Play on PC

Download PUBG Lite for PC

Before jumping into how you can download PUBG Lite on PC, first, let's have a look at the minimum and recommended system requirements to download PUBG Lite on PC. Here are some of the specifications of the requirements for PUBG Lite PC.

Minimum System Requirements

~Operating System: Windows 7,8,10, 64bit

~CPU: Core i3 2.4GHz

~RAM: 4GB

~GPU: DirectX11 Intel HD Graphics 4000

~HDD: 4GB

Recommended System Requirements

~Operating System: Windows 7,8,10, 64bit

~CPU: Core i5 2.8GHz

~RAM: 8GB

~GPU: DirectX11 NVIDIA Geforce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870

~HDD: 4GB

How to Download PUBG Lite on PC

PUBG PC Lite is available for free

~Step 1: Download PUBG Lite PC Setup

~Step 2: Install PUBG Lite on PC

~Step 3: You're all done! Enjoy playing PUBG Lite

PUBG PC vs PUBG PC Lite

PUBG Lite is available on the internet for free, whereas PUBG PC is a paid game. The cost of PUBG PC in India is around ₹1000, while PUBG Lite can be played at no cost. PUBG PC can be purchased and downloaded from Steam. Another difference between the two games is their sizes. PUBG Lite, as its name suggests, has a lower download size than PUBC PC.

Both games are played on different machines. The original version of PUBG is mostly played on high-end graphics, while the lighter version is made for those gamers who can't afford expensive machines. PUBG PC can work pretty well on all CPU cores. PUBG PC Lite, on the other hand, is not a highly optimised game. The game is made for lighter PCs and is not expected to run on multiple cores.