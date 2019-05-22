PUBG Lite News: Sanhok is arriving on PUBG PC Lite

Sanhok is coming to PUBG Lite PC

PUBG Lite PC is getting the 3rd map in the next update. Since the release of PUBG Lite in Thailand in February, the game is now available in more than 15 countries, including many Asian and a few of European and South American countries. While there is no doubt that the developers are working hard to bring improvements in the game, the players are getting frequent updates.

Tomorrow, on May 23rd, the game servers will go under maintenance and with this, PUBG map Sanhok will arrive in PUBG PC Lite. The official website posted the banner for Sanhok a couple of days ago and recently, they have posted about tomorrow's maintenance update. The post says,

On May 23, 2019, the PUBG LITE server will be under maintenance for an update.

Server maintenance will be held for 4 hours from 9:00AM~13:00PM (GMT+8).

There will be various bug fixes and content updates during this maintenance.

Please be patient with us as we will continue to work to enhance your PUBG LITE game play experience.

In case you are not well versed with the map yet, Sanhok is a relatively small map, full of greenary and beautiful landscape. Because of the small size, Sanhok is chosen by players who like to indulge in constant action without any breaks. However, there is abundant loot in the map and there is no lack of big rocks and high grass to hide youself.

Although the game is getting regular content, we are still not sure about the global release of PUBG Lite. It have been more than 3 months since the beta release. Although the developers once mentioned on a blog post that the game might see a Steam release, there have been rumors that PUBG Lite will not be available on Steam because PUBG is already there.

