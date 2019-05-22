×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

PUBG Lite News: Sanhok is arriving on PUBG PC Lite

Tousif Hasan Biswas
CONTRIBUTOR
News
17   //    22 May 2019, 18:27 IST

Sanhok is coming to PUBG Lite PC
Sanhok is coming to PUBG Lite PC

PUBG Lite PC is getting the 3rd map in the next update. Since the release of PUBG Lite in Thailand in February, the game is now available in more than 15 countries, including many Asian and a few of European and South American countries. While there is no doubt that the developers are working hard to bring improvements in the game, the players are getting frequent updates.

Tomorrow, on May 23rd, the game servers will go under maintenance and with this, PUBG map Sanhok will arrive in PUBG PC Lite. The official website posted the banner for Sanhok a couple of days ago and recently, they have posted about tomorrow's maintenance update. The post says,

On May 23, 2019, the PUBG LITE server will be under maintenance for an update.
Server maintenance will be held for 4 hours from 9:00AM~13:00PM (GMT+8).
There will be various bug fixes and content updates during this maintenance.
Please be patient with us as we will continue to work to enhance your PUBG LITE game play experience.

In case you are not well versed with the map yet, Sanhok is a relatively small map, full of greenary and beautiful landscape. Because of the small size, Sanhok is chosen by players who like to indulge in constant action without any breaks. However, there is abundant loot in the map and there is no lack of big rocks and high grass to hide youself.

Although the game is getting regular content, we are still not sure about the global release of PUBG Lite. It have been more than 3 months since the beta release. Although the developers once mentioned on a blog post that the game might see a Steam release, there have been rumors that PUBG Lite will not be available on Steam because PUBG is already there.

For the latest Video Game News, follow Sportskeeda.

Tags:
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Update PUBG Lite
Advertisement
PUBG Lite for PC: Is the game just like PUBG Mobile on Emulator?
RELATED STORY
PUBG LITE News: PUBG LITE PC BETA will soon be available in 4 more regions
RELATED STORY
PUBG Lite PC News: India Release Date, Asian Server, PUBG Lite Other Maps and More 
RELATED STORY
PUBG LITE: How to fix launcher issues and reduce game crashes in PUBG PC LITE
RELATED STORY
PUBG Lite: Everything you need to know PUBG PC Lite
RELATED STORY
PUBG Lite: PUBG PC Lite is Updating Rules of Conduct to Improve the Gaming Environment
RELATED STORY
PUBG Lite: 3 Reasons to Download PUBG Mobile Lite & Download Guide
RELATED STORY
PUBG Lite: PC Beta Expands to 5 More Regions, Including Bangladesh, Myanmar, Cambodia..
RELATED STORY
PUBG Lite News: PUBG Lite PC is now available in Brazil and Turkey with some cool in-game events
RELATED STORY
PUBG Lite PC to not release on Steam
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us