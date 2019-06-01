×
PUBG Lite: How to Control Recoil of Beryl M762 PC version of the Game using different grips?

Anjan Mazumdar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
29   //    01 Jun 2019, 13:15 IST

PUBG Lite is the toned down version of PlayersUnknowns BattleGround and can be played in lower specs PC with the same PUBG experience. The step is appreciated by everyone and it has got a good grip on the market just like it's original heavier version. PUBG has many varieties of weaponry and one among them is The Beryl M762.

LINES WHEN YOU HOLD THE GUN STRAIGHT, WITHOUT MANUAL CONTROL
The gun offers a great firing rate and damage. But, the gun of this power just lacks recoil stability. To control the recoil of this beast, one should use the grips provided in the game. Choosing the best among the four grips is a task. Here are the comparisons.

ANGLED GRIP:

The angled grip controls the recoil quite well but it has the highest vertical spray. The gun rises to it's fullest when fitted with this grip. The grip reduces the horizontal spray of bullets and hence gives you better stability at close combat battles.

VERTICAL GRIP:

The vertical grip offers the best stability among all the grips. This holds the gun down and has the minimum vertical spray. The grip is useful and can be also used to hit the long-range targets.

LIGHT GRIP:

The light grip offers very light or low stability in both vertical as well as in the horizontal spray. The grip provides can be used till you find the above-mentioned grips because it's better to have something than nothing.

THUMB GRIP:

The Thumb Grip offers a better grip than the Light Grip and reduces the spray of bullets to a few extent. The grip gives an advantage of faster Scoping, which can prove useful for close combats. The thumb grip forms a "S" when held and shot straight.

HALF GRIP:

The half grip is oftenly mistaken with the Flare gun because of it's resemblance to the colour, the stability offered is quite decent. The grip holds the gun down but lacks in limiting the horizontal spray.

Try out all of these grips and let us know in comments on which one works best for you!

For latest Video Game News, follow Sportskeeda.


Tags:
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Guide PUBG Lite
