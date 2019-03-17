PUBG Lite PC to not release on Steam

PUBG PC Lite

PUBG Lite PC, the highly anticipated lite version of PUBG-PC will not be releasing on Steam. It was earlier speculated that it will be releasing on the game distribution platform but apparently, the developers never planned a Steam release for the game.

The March Dev letter released on the official site said that the game "is aiming for PUBG STEAM version, the core element of PUBG". This led to the belief that the game will release on Steam just like the main PUBG-PC. This was not what the developers meant by that statement. What they meant was PUBG Lite was aiming for providing an experience just like PUBG-PC. The game, however, will not be releasing on Steam as PUBG already has a version on Steam.

Many people were under the impression that the game will indeed be releasing on Steam. This led to a moderator from the official discord server of PUBG Lite to release the following statement to clear the confusion-

"Dear @everyone, many of you think that PUBG LITE is eventually gonna make it's way to Steam but, it's not. As mentioned in the March Dev Letter, PUBG LITE is aiming to build better gun-play experience based on Steam version. PUBG LITE will be running and using PUBG LITE Launcher and Garena Launcher instead of being released on Steam platform, as PUBG already has a version on Steam. :)"

This is certainly bad news for the players who were looking for a Steam release for the game.

As far as a global release for the game goes, we still have no news on when that will be happening. The developers have currently not provided any news for the expansion of regions. So far the game has been released in 10 countries, however fans of the game can still play the game from any part of the world by following the steps given here- How to play PUBG from any country in the world?

