PUBG Lite: PUBG PC Lite is Updating Rules of Conduct to Improve the Gaming Environment

Tousif Hasan Biswas
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
63   //    22 Mar 2019, 21:55 IST

PUBG Lite
PUBG Lite

Two months have been passed since the BETA release of PUBG Lite. Starting with Thailand initially, now PUBG Lite is available in a total of 10 countries. Meanwhile, the developers are busy improving the overall gameplay experience, the players seem to do misconduct quite often. Thus, the PUBG Lite team has come up with the updated Rules of Conduct which will be applicable from March 28. They have revised the penalty criteria for the misconducts done inside and outside the game to make sure the gaming environment is fair enough for everyone.

what we could infer from the official statement, PUBG Lite team is going to enhance the misconduct criterias which were stated in their rules of conduct (You can see it in the picture posted below) focusing on discrimination, teaming and stalking mainly.

We consider discrimination, teaming, and stalking to be the misconducts that especially require strict measures to be imposed, so we will be increasing the level of penalty standards for these actions.

The old rules of conduct was this -

Old PUBG Lite Rules of Conduct
Old PUBG Lite Rules of Conduct

and here is the new one that you should look carefully to avoid breaking rules

New PUBG Lite Rules of Conduct
New PUBG Lite Rules of Conduct

So, if you look carefully into these two pictures, you'll find that the PUBG Lite team is working hard to maintain a fair gaming environment for the gamers. Few of the old rules of conduct is getting huge change, for example, lets take a look at 'Team Killing'. After their initial experiemnt, now it is again back to the game, but it can cost you a 30 days ban in the first case and a permament ban if it is done again. It is undoubtedly a bold step taken by the team to maintain the fairplay.

Do you think that these big changes are really necessary? Do let us know in the comments below! and if you still do not know how to download the game, just follow the simple steps mentioned here

Also, read

PUBG Lite PC: 4 Reasons why you should start playing it today.

PUBG Lite PC soon to be available on Steam: The global release is nearer than you think

Tousif Hasan Biswas
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Grown-up playing Super Mario, Contra etc. just like the other 90's kids and now he is into Assassins Creed Odyssey. He is following the Gaming industry since his childhood. After completing graduation in English from Kolkata, he is now pursuing MBA-RM from Xavier University Bhubaneswar. Other than gaming, he is interested in Photography, an ardent fan of Real Madrid and a big follower of ColdPlay.
